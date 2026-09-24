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Home / Business / Pine Labs ties up with Google to deploy Gemini-powered AI agents for Indian merchants

Pine Labs ties up with Google to deploy Gemini-powered AI agents for Indian merchants

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Pine Labs has partnered with Google to advance agentic AI-powered commerce in India by deploying Gemini-powered AI agents across merchant operations, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

According to the exchange filing, Pine Labs is planning to deploy Gemini-powered AI agents to create an integrated ecosystem connecting merchant operations, customer engagement and payments infrastructure.

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“Pine Labs today announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to ensure that every Indian merchant, from established enterprises to the new generation of merchants who are tech-first, fast-growing, and ready to compete on any surface, is a full participant in agentic commerce,” the filing read.

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For small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India, the company has developed an AI-powered advertising agent that can create and place advertisements across platforms including Google Search, YouTube and Pine Labs’ point-of-sale (POS) devices, giving smaller businesses access to wider marketing reach.

The filing further said Pine Labs Issuing is developing ‘Jarvis’, a multi-agent platform built on Gemini Enterprise. The platform will assist merchants with programme creation, system diagnostics and customer support across the Woohoo platform.

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Pine Labs said the integration is aimed at using AI to improve day-to-day operational efficiency while helping merchants scale their businesses and drive revenue growth.

Additionally, The collaboration between Pine Labs and Google Cloud further addresses three specific barriers including Discoverability and scalability, payement receiving and governance.

“Pine Labs will use Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform for catalog enrichment, search, and the rapid build and deployment of custom commerce agents. The Pine Labs platform will also offer native integration support for the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) frameworks, which will enable seamless, cross-platform transactions,” the company further added in the filing.

Additionally, Pine Labs will also offer Indian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) a customer acquisition suite built on Google Cloud’s AI and data infrastructure, including AI-powered campaign management, digital presence tools and customer targeting capabilities across platforms used by their customers.

At the time of reporting, Pine Labs shares were trading at around Rs 180.40 per share, down 8 points or 4.25 per cent against the previous close of Rs 188.40 per share. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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