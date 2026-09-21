Pinit Launches Quick-Commerce Saree Platform with 45-Minute Doorstep Fulfilment

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21: Hyderabad-based saree retail startup Pinit has launched an app-led quick-commerce platform that delivers curated saree collections to customers’ homes within 45 minutes, subject to location and slot availability.

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The platform allows users to browse sarees, select styles and book an assisted shopping session through the app. A Pinit vehicle then delivers the selected collection along with a trained stylist, who creates an in-home showroom using a mirror and lighting.

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Customers can view, touch, drape and compare the sarees before making a purchase, combining the convenience of digital ordering with the physical evaluation typically associated with store-based shopping.

Pinit’s sarees are priced between approximately Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 20,000 and include handlooms, regional weaves and designer collections for everyday wear, festive occasions and weddings. The company fulfils orders through location-based fulfilment points, enabling it to dispatch collections from nearby hubs.

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The company has a team of more than 150 employees and sources sarees directly from weavers and weaving clusters. It also operates an electric-vehicle delivery fleet.

Pinit was founded by saree entrepreneur Sangeetha Rajesh, who has 16 years of experience in the saree and textile industry. Rajesh is also the founder of Sangeetha’s Saree Emporium and pioneered Facebook Live-based saree sales in 2015.

Her saree business has sold more than one million sarees, built a social media following of more than eight lakh and organised over 190 exhibitions. It operates a 5,000 sq. ft. emporium in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, with more than 15,000 sarees, including Kalamkari and other regional weaves.

Sangeetha said Pinit was created to digitise saree discovery and ordering without removing the physical experience that remains central to the category.

“Every saree carries a weaver’s skill. Pinit takes that skill to the doorstep, creates dignified jobs for women, and does it without polluting our cities. This is business with a purpose,” she said.

Pinit differentiates itself from conventional online saree platforms by combining app-based discovery, 45-minute fulfilment and stylist-assisted, in-home shopping. The model is designed to bring the selection and service of a physical saree store to the customer’s home while offering the speed and convenience of quick commerce.

About Pinit

Pinit is a Hyderabad-based saree retail startup offering handloom and designer sarees through an app-based, doorstep shopping model. Customers can browse collections, book a session and receive sarees at home within approximately 45 minutes, where a Pinit stylist assists with viewing, draping and selection. The company offers sarees priced between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 20,000 and focuses on direct sourcing from weavers, women-led employment and electric-vehicle delivery.

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