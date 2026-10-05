Pink Power Run 2026 Brings Hyderabad Together for Breast Cancer Awareness, Early Detection and Women’s Health

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 5: 35,000 people in Hyderabad came together on Sunday, September 27, for the 3rd Edition of Pink Power Run. The event is a community-driven effort dedicated to spreading awareness about breast cancer, encouraging early detection, and promoting preventive healthcare for women. The event was held at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad. People from diverse backgrounds ran for a shared purpose, taking each stepin support of awareness, hope, and support.

Advertisement

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) and Sudha Reddy Foundation organised the event with the message “Hope. Health. Healing.” This edition focused on the importance of breast cancer awareness, regular screening and early detection, and adopting healthy lifestyles. The event was flagged off in the presence of Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development D Anasuya, DGP C V Anand, MEIL Group Managing Director P V Krishna Reddy, Sudha Reddy Foundation Founder Sudha Reddy, former Miss World Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri, professional boxer Vijender Singh, Hero Siddu Jonnalagadda and others.

Advertisement

Through this community run, like the Pink Power Run, people are encouraged to speak more openly about women's health. Necklace Road has become a celebration, filled with energy and enthusiasm from participants. Each participant has carried a message “Run for awareness, run for hope and run for change.” The 3rd edition of Pink Power Run had four race categories - 3 KM, 5 KM, 10 KM and 21 KM. Participants have chosen a distance based on their running experience and fitness goals. All participants reported to the race at 5:30 AM, and the race began at 6:00 AM. From their first step, all participants contributed their message of breast cancer awareness and preventive women's healthcare. The 21 KM category had huge participation from various countries like UK, USA, Netherlands, Srilanka and Canada.

The event's main theme was “Let’s Paint the City Pink!” with the spirit of community coming together in support of awareness, prevention and hope. Pink Power Run was not just about running, it was an opportunity for people to take part in making conversations about women's health. All families, runners, supporters, and community members came together for a shared purpose of awareness and solidarity. The event's atmosphere reinforced the message that awareness and preventive healthcare can encourage people to take their health seriously. The event’s main message was to raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer, as it emphasises that every individual should be attentive to their health and the early detection of the disease with proper medical guidance. The Pink Power Run event created a space to talk about women's health in a more open and accessible way.

Advertisement

One highlight of the event was the participation of Ramabai Ranveer, a 47-year-old mother from Ambajogai in Beed District who has previously run barefoot to support her child's education. Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development D Anasuya (Seethakka) has posted on X, saying breast cancer is curable only if detected at an early age, and she suggests that all women go for regular checkups and consult a doctor if any suspicious symptoms are found. Krishna Reddy (MEIL Managing Director) said that incorporating fitness into daily life can help prevent disease. Founder of Sudha Reddy Foundation (Sudha Reddy) has said that “This is the third year of Pink Power Run. As we grew up in Hyderabad, fitness is a top priority, and everyone should carry this energy even after the run and spread it to your family and friends.

The energy at Necklace Road has showcased how an event can become a platform for social awareness. Running has been a meaningful way to support a healthy lifestyle. The event has carried a common message of hope and prevention. All the participants became part of the wider message of caring about women's health and taking proactive steps. Events like Pink Power Run bring communities together and deserve attention and conversation. Participants came from different backgrounds, and stronger individuals came together for a shared purpose.

Registrations for Pink Power Run 2026 were supported by iFINISH, and the race timing was supported by Timing Technologies. iFINISH supports organisers with digital registrations, participant data management, and registration processes. Professional sports timing was provided by Timing Technologies to help in capturing participant performance and delivering accurate race results. The event race timing is powered by Timing Technologies, the pioneer in RFID race timing solutions. Timing Technologies was the first to introduce RFID into Sports and has supported top events, including the National Games, IRON Man, SKF Goa, and more. Timing Technologies and iFINISH continue to support organisers with world-class technology-driven event management services. This combination helps in a smoother event experience for participants and organisers.

The 3rd edition of Pink Power Run has showcased how a sporting event can be a platform for awareness and social impact. As participants crossed the finish line, they carried a strong message, encouraging all people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and understand the importance of early detection for breast cancer awareness. The run lasted for a few hours, but the message was carried out beyond the race. Each kilometre was a step towards awareness, encouraging healthy lifestyles and conversations about breast cancer and women's health. This message made all the participants think about prevention, awareness, and the importance of prioritising health. The 3rd Edition of the Pink Power Run saw strong participation for a meaningful cause, spreading awareness and support. All the participants came together to paint the city pink, contributing to a larger message.

Run for Awareness. Run for Hope. Run for Change.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)