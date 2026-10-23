Pinkathon to Bring Together 10,000+ Participants Across 3 Countries for 4th Edition of Pinkathon Day, with Mutual Funds Sahi Hai as Title Sponsor

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Pinkathon, India's biggest women’s running movement, is set to celebrate the 4th edition of Pinkathon Day on October 25, 2026, bringing together over 10,000 participants across 168 locations in 65 cities spanning three countries. Mutual Funds Sahi Hai as the Title partner, the initiative will see participation across India, the Bangladesh and the Netherlands. In a collective celebration of women’s health and fitness, participants across all locations will begin their run simultaneously at 6:00 AM, covering a minimum distance of 3 kilometres.

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In India, Pinkathon Day will witness participation across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, along with the Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

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This year’s edition will place a special emphasis on family participation, with over 1,200 individuals joining the initiative alongside their family members, reinforcing the importance of making fitness a shared commitment. Among the participants is a 96-year-old woman who will take part in the run with her family, reflecting Pinkathon’s message that age is no barrier to embracing an active lifestyle.

As the Title Partner of Pinkathon Day 2026, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai will support the initiative's efforts to promote financial well-being alongside physical fitness. It aims to encourage women to recognise the importance of financial awareness and planning as essential components of their overall well-being, highlighting how physical health and financial preparedness together contribute to a healthier and more secure future.

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Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI said, “Through our association with Pinkathon Day, we aim to encourage women to take an active role in managing their finances and securing their financial future. Just as regular physical activity contributes to long-term health, informed financial decisions and disciplined investing can help build financial resilience and enable women to pursue their long-term goals with confidence.

With participants coming together across 168 locations in 65 cities and three countries, Pinkathon Day provides a valuable platform to connect women’s physical well-being with financial awareness. At AMFI, we believe that financial inclusion goes beyond access to financial products; it is about equipping women with the knowledge, confidence and opportunity to make informed financial decisions, participate meaningfully in the financial system and work towards greater financial security and independence.”

Milind Soman, Founder of Pinkathon, said, "Pinkathon Day has always been about encouraging women to take that first step towards better health and making fitness a part of their everyday lives. With over 10,000 participants coming together across three countries, it is encouraging to see how this movement continues to bring people together. What makes this edition particularly special is the participation of families across generations. Having a 96-year-old woman running alongside her family is a wonderful reminder that fitness has no age limit. Our aim is to encourage more women to prioritise their health and inspire their families to do the same."

Over the years, Pinkathon has evolved from a women's running event into a community-driven movement that encourages women to adopt healthier lifestyles. Through its network of ambassadors and running communities, the initiative continues to create opportunities for women to begin their fitness journeys, irrespective of age or previous running experience.

The 4th edition of Pinkathon Day will build on this community-led approach, bringing women and their families together across multiple locations with a common purpose. By encouraging participants to complete a minimum 3 km run at the same time, the initiative seeks to demonstrate how collective participation can inspire individual action and make fitness a regular part of everyday life.

With Mutual Funds Sahi Hai joining the initiative this year, Pinkathon Day 2026 will also broaden the conversation around women's well-being by drawing attention to the importance of both physical and financial health, encouraging women to take proactive steps towards a healthier and financially secure future.

About Pinkathon

Pinkathon is India's biggest women's running movement, dedicated to encouraging women to adopt an active lifestyle and raising awareness about breast cancer and other women's health issues. An initiative by the United Sisters Foundation and promoted by Maximus MICE & Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Pinkathon has grown into a community-driven movement that encourages women of all ages and backgrounds to prioritise their physical, mental and emotional well-being through running and regular physical activity.

About AMFI: AMFI was incorporated on August 22, 1995, as a non-profit organisation. As of now, all asset management companies that are registered with SEBI, are its members. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is dedicated to developing the Indian Mutual Fund Industry on professional, healthy, and ethical lines and to enhance and maintain standards in all areas with a view to protecting and promoting the interests of mutual funds and their unit holders.

For more details click here: https://www.amfiindia.com/

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