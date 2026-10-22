Piramal Finance Strengthens its Board with the Appointment of Former SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara as Independent Director

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Piramal Finance Limited, a leading retail-focused non-banking financial company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara, former Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), as an Independent Director for a five-year term, effective October 19, 2026.

Advertisement

Mr. Khara brings nearly four decades of banking and financial services experience. Joining SBI as a Probationary Officer in 1984, he held senior roles spanning corporate and international banking, treasury, risk, technology and compliance, and oversaw several of SBI’s non-banking subsidiaries, before serving as Chairman from October 2020 to August 2024. He also played a key role in merging SBI’s five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank with SBI.

Advertisement

As Chairman, Mr. Khara led a significant financial and digital transformation at SBI, strengthening asset quality, expanding advances and scaling digital capabilities, including YONO. SBI’s market capitalisation rose from approximately US$20 billion to US$90 billion, representing a CAGR of Rs 47%. Over the same period, Return on Equity increased from approximately 7.7% to over 20%, while the net NPA ratio declined from 1.50% in FY21 to 0.57% in FY24.

Mr. Khara’s honours include Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Business Today Best Banks Awards 2025 and Financial Express Best Banks Awards 2024, CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2023 in the Business category, and the BFSI Best CEO award in the BT-PwC India’s Best CEOs ranking 2022. During his chairmanship, SBI was named Company of the Year 2023 by The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence and received Global Finance’s Best Bank Award in 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement

Mr. Khara currently serves as an Operating Advisor to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, advising on investment opportunities, commercial due diligence and portfolio companies, and also as an Independent Director on the boards of several prominent companies.

Mr. Khara holds an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies and a Master of Commerce from the University of Delhi, and is a Fellow of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.

Anand Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Finance Limited, said, “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara to the Board of Piramal Finance. During his distinguished career, particularly as Chairman of SBI, he strengthened one of India’s most important financial institutions and expanded access to formal banking and credit for millions of Indians, while nearly tripling SBI’s annual net profit to INR 61,077 crore, growing its loan book by over 50% to approximately INR 38 lakh crore and reducing its net NPA ratio by over 60%.

His commitment to responsible, inclusive finance strongly aligns with our purpose. His experience, judgement and deep understanding of financial services will be invaluable as Piramal Finance expands access to formal credit and advances its growth journey. We look forward to his counsel and guidance.”

About Piramal Finance Limited

Piramal Finance Limited is a retail-led upper-layer NBFC with a pan-India presence. As on 30th September 2026, the company manages Assets Under Management (AUM) of over INR 1.10 lakh crore and has served over 6.5 million customers across 26 states. The company operates a distinctive phygital model combining high-touch engagement across 13,000+ pin codes with high-tech capabilities including machine learning models, agentic AI tools and real-time dashboards. Piramal Finance is rated ‘AA+’ with a ‘Stable’ Outlook by CRISIL, ICRA and CARE for its domestic long-term debt, ‘BB’ by S&P Global internationally, and ‘Ba2’ with a Positive outlook by Moody’s.

In retail lending, Piramal Finance offers a diversified portfolio spanning affordable housing loans, loan against property, gold loans, microfinance, used car loan, personal loans, insurance solutions, and small business credit, with a presence across metro-adjacent, semi-urban, and rural markets. In wholesale lending, the company provides asset-backed, data-driven financing solutions across real estate and select non-real estate sectors, with a focus on mid-income residential development and bespoke capital solutions for mid-market corporates.

With its digital-first approach and AI-enabled platforms, Piramal Finance is committed to expanding access to affordable credit and driving inclusive growth across India.

For more information visit: Piramalfinance.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)