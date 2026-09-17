Piramal Pharma Solutions Advances Sustainability Efforts with Solar Power Plant Addition at Morpeth, UK Site

• Piramal Pharma Solutions is installing a ground-mounted solar power plant (4.3 MWp) at its integrated drug substance and drug product site in Morpeth, UK.

• The new plant will provide renewable energy directly to the site through a behind-the-meter setup, supporting Piramal's commitment to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by FY2030.

Advertisement

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions ("PPS"), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. ("PPL") (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), is strengthening its decarbonization efforts with the addition of a 4.3 MWp ground-mounted solar power plant at its integrated drug substance and drug product facility in Morpeth, UK. Once operational, the plant will supply the site with approximately 3,950 MWh of renewable electricity each year, meeting around 22% of its annual electricity demand. Featuring around 6,200 solar panels across 16 acres of land, the installation will produce enough clean energy to power approximately 1,460 UK homes per year. The project is being delivered under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Alight UK BTM1 Limited ("Alight"), a leading solar developer and independent power producer.

Advertisement

This initiative will enable Morpeth to avoid an estimated 20,000 tCO₂e over 25 years, marking a significant step forward in PPL's sustainability journey and long-term decarbonization strategy. By implementing a sustainable, cost-effective solution for onsite electricity generation, PPL is enhancing the resilience of its energy supply while demonstrating its commitment to a lower-carbon future.

"At Piramal Pharma Solutions, we integrate sustainability principles into every operation and decision across our global network," said Frank Bugg, Senior Vice President, UK & Europe Operations and Managing Director, Piramal Pharma Solutions. "We are excited to advance our commitment to decarbonization and renewable energy with our partner Alight, bringing new value to our customers and shareholders worldwide." "Businesses across the UK are looking for practical ways to lower emissions, strengthen energy resilience, and manage long-term energy costs. This project with Piramal Pharma shows how onsite solar can deliver all three," says Rob Stait, Managing Director, Behind the Meter at Alight.

Advertisement

Project operations are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's subsidiary, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

For more information visit: Piramal Pharma Solutions | LinkedIn| Facebook | X About Piramal Pharma Limited Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)