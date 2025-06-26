PIRAMAL REALTY LAUNCHES RAYANSH – THE FINAL AND TALLEST TOWER AT PIRAMAL REVANTA, MULUND.

Closes Pre-Launch Phase with Overwhelming Buyer Interest.

Mumbai, 26 June 2025: Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, announced the launch of Rayansh, the sixth and final tower at its flagship Mulund development, Piramal Revanta. After a highly successful pre-launch phase marked by a strong buyer response, the launch of Rayansh presents the final opportunity to own a home in this sought-after, nature-integrated community that continues to command a premium in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

Vana, a 3-acre green paradise, is the second phase of the larger 12-acre integrated ecosystem of Piramal Revanta. Vana houses tower-6 (Rayansh) - the tallest in the development rising to 48 storeys. Offering over 350 residences with 2BHK, 2BHK + Study, and 3BHK configurations, these homes are designed to be the largest typologies of the development and are crafted with a focus on space and sunlight, with many units enjoying sweeping, unobstructed views of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Select 3BHK units feature grand Rs 300 sq. ft. living areas, offering an exceptional sense of openness and comfort — a rare find in the city. Every residence comes with an expansive private balcony, contemporary finishes, and thoughtfully planned layouts that support one’s lifestyle with a deeper connection to nature. Vana, home to towers 5 & 6, is projected to generate a gross sales revenue of over ₹2,000 Cr.

Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty, said: “The launch of tower six (Rayansh) marks a defining moment for Piramal Revanta. The overwhelming response during the pre-launch reaffirms the trust our customers place in well-conceived communities that blend modern living with natural serenity. Over the last few years, we’ve seen a clear evolution in homebuyer preferences in suburbs — from compact, functional apartments to more spacious, amenity-rich homes that offer holistic lifestyles. Neighbourhoods like Mulund are no longer seen as peripheral — they’re emerging as vibrant residential hubs with strong social infrastructure and excellent connectivity to key business districts. This shift in demand and absorption patterns reflects the increasing maturity of the market, and Rayansh is a direct response to that change. It’s not just the final tower at Revanta — it’s the culmination of a vision where biophilic design, timeless architecture, and elevated urban living converge to create a lifestyle like no other.” Piramal Revanta exemplifies a biophilic, low-density design philosophy, with over 50% of the development devoted to open and green spaces. The project offers 50+ lifestyle amenities spread across 5.84 acres and three levels — landscaped grounds, podiums, and two clubhouses. The first Clubhouse (Club Rasa) is already operational, offering residents access to wellness, recreation, and leisure from the outset. Every amenity has been thoughtfully positioned to promote wellbeing, connection, and a seamless indoor-outdoor experience.

Strategically located in Mulund, Piramal Revanta offers seamless connectivity via the Eastern Express Highway, LBS Road & Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR), placing it within easy reach of Mumbai’s key business and lifestyle hubs. The development enjoys excellent proximity to Secondary Business Districts such as Navi Mumbai, Powai, and Thane, making it an ideal choice for professionals and families seeking a well-connected, future-ready address without compromising on natural serenity and modern conveniences.

With the first three towers already delivered and over 700 families residing within Revanta, the launch of the sixth tower marks a pivotal step in Piramal Realty’s journey toward timely delivery and enhanced community living.

About Piramal Realty: Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India’s leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft of residential real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set gold standards in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty’s innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation and the inherent connection with biophilia encapsulating the essence of community living.

