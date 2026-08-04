Pitambari Sets a New Benchmark in Natural Fragrance; Riteish Deshmukh Becomes Brand Ambassador!

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Faith has always been at the heart of Indian homes, with everyday pooja serving as a cherished ritual that brings families together in hope, gratitude and devotion. Honouring this enduring tradition, Pitambari, one of India's most trusted household brands, has launched Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti and appointed Bollywood Actor, Director and Producer Riteish Deshmukh as the Brand Ambassador for the new range. The launch is supported by a nationwide integrated campaign that celebrates the spirit of everyday devotion and reinforces Pitambari's commitment to making every prayer more meaningful through purity, quality and authentic fragrances.

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Made using natural ingredients and infused with the fragrance of real flowers, Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti is designed to elevate the everyday pooja experience through a long-lasting fragrance and a low-smoke formulation. Among India's first mass-produced natural fragranced agarbattis, the range offers thoughtfully curated fragrances including Chandan, Mogra, Rose, Champa and several others. Inspired by flowers deeply rooted in Indian traditions, each fragrance has been carefully developed to create an atmosphere of peace, positivity and spiritual comfort, making every moment of worship more authentic and enriching.

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The campaign is rooted in a powerful cultural truth that God is always with us, guiding, protecting and blessing every step of life's journey. It celebrates the everyday moments of devotion that unite millions of Indians, from an auto-rickshaw driver beginning the day's first ride and a tea vendor opening shop to families gathering for their morning pooja. Carrying the message "Ye Desh Jagta Hai Nayi Ummed Ke Saath," and concluding with the tagline "Jahan Shraddha Aur Bhakti, Wahan Mehke Pitambari Devbhakti," the campaign beautifully portrays how faith and fragrance become a part of every new beginning.

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Riteish Deshmukh's warm screen presence and soulful narration lend authenticity and emotional depth to the campaign, reinforcing Pitambari's vision of celebrating faith in its simplest and most genuine form while creating a strong connection with audiences across generations.

Speaking about the association, Riteish Deshmukh said, "Pitambari is a trusted brand that proudly represents Indian values and traditions. I am truly honoured and delighted to be associated with Pitambari Devbhakti. It has given me the privilege of celebrating the values of faith and devotion that lie at the heart of Indian culture. The natural fragrances of Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti are truly special, and I believe it will become an integral part of daily pooja rituals in homes across the country."

The campaign has been conceptualised and directed by acclaimed cinematographer-filmmaker Mahesh Limaye's Lee Productions, with valuable creative inputs from the Pitambari Creative Team. Featuring a realistic visual treatment rooted in everyday Indian life, the campaign reflects genuine moments of worship rather than larger-than-life portrayals, perfectly complementing the product's promise of authenticity. To maximise consumer reach, the campaign will be amplified through a comprehensive 360-degree media rollout spanning television, print, digital, and social media platforms.

Speaking about the launch, Dr. Ravindra Prabhudesai, Managing Director, Pitambari Products Pvt. Ltd., said,"I have strong faith in God. Pooja has always held a special place in Indian culture and in every household. It is an expression of faith and positivity. With Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti, our objective is to bring greater purity to this spiritual experience through natural ingredients and real flower fragrances. We are delighted to introduce a product that reflects our commitment to quality while enriching the everyday worship experience of millions of consumers."

Mr. Parikshit Prabhudesai, Vice Chairman, Pitambari Products Pvt. Ltd., added,"Our strong distribution network enables us to reach consumers across India and make Devbhakti Agarbatti accessible to households nationwide. Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti is among the first mass produced natural fragrance agarbattis. With consumers increasingly seeking purity, quality, and value, we are confident that Devbhakti Agarbatti will create a strong connect with households across India."

Sharing the vision behind the campaign, Ms. Priya Prabhudesai, Director, Pitambari Products Pvt. Ltd., said,"As part of our expansion strategy, we are focusing on zone-wise outreach and gradually expanding across states. Our aim is to reach consumers across India and make Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti a part of everyday Pooja."

Now available across India, Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti represents the brand's confident entry into the national agarbatti market with a product that celebrates the purity of nature, the authenticity of real flower fragrances, and the enduring significance of everyday devotion. With its long-lasting fragrance, low-smoke formulation, and thoughtfully curated range of nature-inspired aromas, Pitambari is not only expanding its trusted product portfolio but also reinventing the incense experience for modern Indian households, bringing together faith, fragrance, and quality in every pooja.

About Pitambari Products Pvt. Ltd.

Pitambari Products Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's leading manufacturers of home care products, with a legacy of delivering trusted, high-quality solutions to consumers for decades. The company has built a strong reputation through its commitment to quality, innovation and consumer trust across its product portfolio. With the launch of Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti, the company has expanded into the incense sticks market, introducing a range of natural fragrance agarbattis made using natural ingredients and infused with the fragrance of real flowers. The launch marks Pitambari's entry into the growing devotional care segment, further strengthening its presence in the Indian consumer products market.

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