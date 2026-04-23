PixerLens and Tata Consultancy Services Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Application Intelligence on TCS SovereignSecure™ Cloud

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Pleasanton (California) [US], April 23: PixerLens, Inc. announces a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to jointly deliver advanced AI-powered solutions to enterprises worldwide. As part of this partnership, PixerLens' AI platform, Annotet AI, will be deployed on the TCS SovereignSecure™ Cloud and made available to customers globally as a joint offering.

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This partnership brings together PixerLens' AI-powered application, Annotet Pulse, with TCS' global delivery capabilities and enterprise cloud ecosystem. Together, the two companies will enable organizations to enhance their technology security posture through proactive vulnerability management, improve application performance and quality through functional, performance, code, and security insights; that enables audit, compliance, and operational resilience through unified AI-powered insights.

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By integrating Annotet Pulse within the TCS SovereignSecure™ Cloud, enterprises can adopt advanced AI capabilities while maintaining strict compliance with data sovereignty, security, and regulatory requirements. This collaboration enables organizations across verticals to operationalize AI securely while improving governance, visibility, and resilience across their software ecosystems.

"Partnering with Tata Consultancy Services marks a significant milestone for us at PixerLens. By working closely with TCS' SovereignSecure™ Cloud, we aim to enable secure, scalable AI adoption and help enterprises move from fragmented insights to AI-driven, proactive decision-making at scale."

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-- Rajesh Devidasani, CFO & Head of Corporate Development, PixerLens

"We are looking forward to collaborating with PixerLens, Inc., to help enterprises adopt intelligent sovereign cloud solutions. This partnership will strengthen digital security, compliance, and scalability at scale with the AI-powered TCS SovereignSecure Cloud™. TCS has infused its rich industry experience, vast contextual knowledge, and in-depth cloud expertise into TCS SovereignSecure™ Cloud that can foster a trusted infrastructure."

-- Satishchandra Doreswamy, Global Head, TCS SovereignSecure™ Cloud

About PixerLens

PixerLens, Inc. is an AI technology company building enterprise-grade AI applications using its patent-pending platform, Annotet AI. Applications include:

Annotet Pulse- Provides enterprises with unified, AI-driven insights into their infrastructure and applications footprint. It addresses dimensions of quality, performance, and security posture through proactive identification of risks and recommended remediations.

Annotet IDP- An Intelligent Document Processing agentic application that enables organizations to extract, process, and derive insights from large volumes of structured and unstructured content.

Learn more at www.pixerlens.com

Media Contact

aditya.sheaker@pixerlens.com

About TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients - helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

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