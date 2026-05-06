Pixxel wins US NRO contract to integrate hyperspectral data into remote sensing network

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): US-India-based space technology company Pixxel has secured a contract from the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) under its Commercial Systems Program Office to support advanced remote sensing capabilities.

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The contract has been awarded under the Strategic Commercial Enhancements Commercial Solutions Opening programme. It focuses on integrating emerging hyperspectral data into the agency's growing remote sensing architecture.

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According to Pixxel, the award supported the government's ongoing effort to evaluate and leverage commercial technology for national requirements.

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The company utilized its on-orbit Firefly constellation to demonstrate the utility of hyperspectral imagery (HSI). This technology provided spectral insights that allowed analysts to characterize various materials, conditions, and activities that remained hidden under conventional imaging methods. The execution of the contract was managed by the Pixxel Federal team.

"Pixxel is excited for the opportunity to work with the NRO to advance the adoption of space-based hyperspectral data and demonstrate the unique value this phenomenology brings to the intelligence community," said Allyson Jenkins, VP, Public Sector, Pixxel.

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"Our federal team is ready to deliver on this important mission and to support the NRO's vision for a more diverse, multi-phenomenology commercial remote sensing architecture," Jenkins added.

The operational status of the Firefly constellation allowed the firm to deliver hyperspectral data and analytics with the precision required by the intelligence and national security sectors. This project reflected the transition of commercial hyperspectral imagery into a foundational layer for the United States government's next-generation remote sensing framework.

Firefly is Pixxel's first commercial constellation, featuring six satellites designed for high-resolution, high-frequency hyperspectral imaging on a global scale.

All six Firefly satellites were successfully launched in 2025 and are now operating in orbit, capturing high-fidelity spectral data across diverse environmental indicators.

Together, they mark the completion of the first phase of the constellation and an important step toward Pixxel's mission of building a health monitor for the planet.

"Pixxel is thrilled to support the National Reconnaissance Office in integrating commercial hyperspectral data into its framework. We're grateful for the opportunity and look forward to demonstrating our current and future capabilities in service of the United States mission requirements," said Ryan McKinney, Chief Revenue Officer, Pixxel.

The space technology firm, founded by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal in 2019, raised a total of USD 95 million across all funding rounds, as of 2024. (ANI)

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