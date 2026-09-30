Piyush Goyal arrives in Milwaukee for G20 Trade Ministers’ meet; Pitches India expansion to top US CEOs

Milwaukee [US], September 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal arrived in Milwaukee, United States, to participate in the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting, marking the start of a week-long official visit scheduled from September 29 to October 5, 2026. Consul General of India in Chicago, M. Anand Prakash, received the minister upon his arrival.

The official engagements aimed to pursue sustained economic cooperation across critical sectors by partnering with varied stakeholders, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Goyal’s itinerary includes meetings with leaders of American industry, investors, and the startup community across Milwaukee, Chicago, and New York.

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Following his arrival, Goyal interacted with chief executive officers and senior leadership from prominent American manufacturing and technology enterprises at a business roundtable organised by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

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The association represents a major share of leading American manufacturers that contribute significantly to the United States' manufacturing gross domestic product of approximately 3 trillion dollars.

During the roundtable discussions, Goyal addressed the broader trajectory of commercial collaboration between the two countries.

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The minister highlighted that the bilateral economic partnership moved beyond a conventional trading framework to encompass deeper strategic linkages across critical operational domains.

He noted that the engagement increasingly encompasses investment, manufacturing, technology, innovation, resilient supply chains and the creation of high-value capabilities in both countries.

Participating executives presented their perspectives regarding market prospects in India and outlined potential avenues for broadening business partnerships across the region.

In response to the industry representatives, Goyal reaffirmed official backing for international enterprises seeking commercial integration in the domestic market.

Goyal also attended a reception hosted jointly by the Business Roundtable (BRT) and NAM at the global headquarters of Rockwell Automation.

At the event, the minister held interactions with trade ministers representing fellow G20 member countries as well as senior executives from American corporations, concluding the opening segment of his ministerial itinerary in the United States. (ANI)

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