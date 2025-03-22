Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 22 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday attended the legislative-assembly-level startup festival in Ahmedabad's Vejalpur.

The startup festival in Vejalpur is under the patronization of the local BJP MLA Amit Thakkar.

"I was very surprised when Amit Thakkar (local BJP MLA) first told me that he had organized a constituency-level Startup Fest in his constituency last year and this year he invited me to come here...," the commerce minister told reporters after having a walkthrough through some of the startups on display at the festival site.

Advertisement

"It was nice to see that there is so much enthusiasm among the young men and women participating in this fest organized at a constituency level... This enthusiasm that I have seen here is commendable...," Minister Goyal added.

Advertisement

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the second edition of the Vejalpur Startup Festival.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi also graced the occasion.

As part of the event, the Chief Minister toured the startup exhibition.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remarked on the occasion that "startup" has become the defining identity of today's youth.

Driven by creative thinking, unique insights, and innovative ideas, young entrepreneurs are making rapid strides toward success.

He further emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pioneered a robust startup ecosystem in the country, transforming young entrepreneurs' ideas from 'mind to market.'

He reaffirmed that both the central and state governments stand firmly with the youth, committed to providing them with comprehensive support and resources.

Speaking about the success of the startup sector, the Chief Minister said that women are also coming up with new startups that offer innovative solutions to various challenges.

Today, Indian startups are achieving great success on a global scale. Our youth-led startups are making a mark in diverse fields, including space technology.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Prime Minister has taken a pledge to build Viksit Bharat by harnessing the potential of the country's youth.

He expressed confidence that Gujarat's youth would play a significant role in realizing the vision of "Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat."

In his welcome address, Vejalpur constituency MLA Amit Thakar emphasized that young entrepreneurs and startups will play a pivotal role in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat.

He further noted that the Vejalpur Startup Festival would serve as a catalyst in shaping and propelling the innovative ideas of emerging entrepreneurs.

Notably, over 1,000 startups and 4,500 individuals associated with them participated in the assembly-level startup festival in Vejalpur constituency.

As a key highlight, 42 startups were provided complimentary stalls to showcase their innovations.

Live pitching and funding sessions emerged as major attractions, offering startups direct opportunities to secure investments.

Additionally, more than 50 industry experts provided invaluable mentorship. The festival featured a range of engaging activities, including investor interactions, startup pitching, expert-led mentorship sessions, keynote addresses, and a dynamic startup expo. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)