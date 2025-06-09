Piyush Goyal begins Switzerland visit interacting with business leaders

Bern [Switzerland], June 9 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal began his two-day Switzerland visit with an interaction with CEOs of select Swiss companies and prospective investors in India over lunch on Monday.

"Glad to learn that the Swiss industry is looking forward to the implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. Promising opportunities lie ahead for India and Switzerland," he wrote on X.

Further, in a series of sectoral meetings, he interacted with the CEOs of several Swiss pharmaceutical and life sciences companies that are considering investing in India.

"Had an exciting interaction on their vision and growth plans. Glad to hear their appreciation for India's growth potential, innovation ecosystem and the 'Make in India' success," Piyush Goyal wrote in another X post.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, commenced his official visit to Switzerland on Monday, as part of his ongoing visit to Switzerland and Sweden from 9-13 June 2025.

"This visit underscores India's steadfast commitment to deepening strategic and economic partnerships with key European nations, advancing robust trade and investment ties, and supporting a shared vision for resilient global growth," his ministry said in a statement.

The itinerary includes focused sectoral meetings with prominent Swiss industry leaders in areas such as Pharma and Life Sciences, and Precision Engineering/Machine Tools/High-tech Manufacturing.

The Minister will also connect with the ICAI Zurich Chapter and interact with Indian media. A significant highlight will be meeting with Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin fostering strong trade and diplomatic ties.

"A significant component of the high-level visit to Switzerland will include a series of one-on-one meetings with leading Swiss companies. Indian industry representatives will also participate in these crucial engagements, fostering direct dialogue and exploring specific collaboration opportunities. The day will also feature participation in the Swissmem Industry Day and a Business Round Table with the Swiss Mechanical and Electrical (MEM) Industry, where deliberations will focus on the potential and opportunities arising from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA)," the commerce ministry statement said. (ANI)

