DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Piyush Goyal calls for doubling India-UK bilateral trade by 2030

Piyush Goyal calls for doubling India-UK bilateral trade by 2030

Referring to approximately 1,500 days remaining until the end of 2030, Goyal urged businesses to work towards achieving the shared ambition of doubling bilateral trade

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:56 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal speaks during the 16th session of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) Business Plenary at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Monday. Union MoS for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada and other digniatries are also present. ANI
Advertisement

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday called upon businesses in India and the United Kingdom to translate the opportunities created by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) into expanded trade, investment, partnerships and job creation.

Addressing the JETCO Business Plenary under the 16th Session of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), he said the two countries should aim to double bilateral trade by 2030 and make the India-UK Vision 2035 a framework for greater economic ambition and cooperation.

Advertisement

Goyal said CETA marks a major milestone in the economic partnership between the two countries, providing zero-duty access in the United Kingdom market for most Indian exports while opening up significant opportunities for UK exporters across sectors. The agreement has also opened up new opportunities in services.

Advertisement

He added that the Social Security Double Contribution Convention could further benefit both economies through the supply of services at competitive prices and improved profitability.

Emphasising the need to convert the agreement into tangible business outcomes, the Minister said, “This agreement opens the doors businesses have to walk through.” He called for businesses to make the most of the opportunities available under CETA and said that 2030 should not merely mark the end of the decade but the beginning of much greater ambition between the two countries.

Advertisement

Referring to the approximately 1,500 days remaining until the end of 2030, he urged businesses to work towards achieving the shared ambition of doubling bilateral trade.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Reynolds MP, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade of the United Kingdom, said that the conclusion of the India–UK CETA marked the beginning of a sustained and practical dialogue between governments and businesses on both sides.

He noted that the government-to-government JETCO meeting had concluded ahead of the business dialogue, with the launch of committees and working groups and a joint review of utilisation to address business feedback, resolve implementation issues and improve delivery.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts