Piyush Goyal calls for doubling India-UK bilateral trade by 2030

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday called upon businesses in India and the United Kingdom to translate the opportunities created by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) into expanded trade, investment, partnerships and job creation.

Addressing the JETCO Business Plenary under the 16th Session of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), he said the two countries should aim to double bilateral trade by 2030 and make the India-UK Vision 2035 a framework for greater economic ambition and cooperation.

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Goyal said CETA marks a major milestone in the economic partnership between the two countries, providing zero-duty access in the United Kingdom market for most Indian exports while opening up significant opportunities for UK exporters across sectors. The agreement has also opened up new opportunities in services.

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He added that the Social Security Double Contribution Convention could further benefit both economies through the supply of services at competitive prices and improved profitability.

Emphasising the need to convert the agreement into tangible business outcomes, the Minister said, “This agreement opens the doors businesses have to walk through.” He called for businesses to make the most of the opportunities available under CETA and said that 2030 should not merely mark the end of the decade but the beginning of much greater ambition between the two countries.

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Referring to the approximately 1,500 days remaining until the end of 2030, he urged businesses to work towards achieving the shared ambition of doubling bilateral trade.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Reynolds MP, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade of the United Kingdom, said that the conclusion of the India–UK CETA marked the beginning of a sustained and practical dialogue between governments and businesses on both sides.

He noted that the government-to-government JETCO meeting had concluded ahead of the business dialogue, with the launch of committees and working groups and a joint review of utilisation to address business feedback, resolve implementation issues and improve delivery.