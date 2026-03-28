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Home / Business / Piyush Goyal calls for equitable sharing of innovation, opportunity at WTO MC14

Piyush Goyal calls for equitable sharing of innovation, opportunity at WTO MC14

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ANI
Updated At : 11:35 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the multilateral trading system must ensure that innovation and development are shared equitably among member nations, while reiterating India's commitment to constructive engagement at the 14th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference.

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In a post on X during the conference in Yaounde, Goyal said, "The multilateral trading system must ensure that innovation, development & opportunity are shared equitably among Members." He added that India remains committed to strengthening global trade cooperation, stating, "India is committed to engage constructively so that the WTO remains central to global trade."

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On the sidelines of the conference, Goyal also held several bilateral meetings with foreign ministers and trade officials to discuss economic cooperation.

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Goyal met Maninder Sidhu of Canada and discussed ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries. "Met Canada's Minister of International Trade, Mr. Maninder Sidhu, on the sidelines of the #WTOMC14. Exchanged views on the MC14 agenda, reviewed progress on the recently launched India-Canada CEPA negotiations, and explored ways to further strengthen our bilateral trade & economic cooperation," he posted on X.

He also met Kamina Johnson Smith of Jamaica and discussed the conference agenda. "Met Ms. Kamina Johnson Smith, Senator & Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, as part of engagements at #WTOMC14, and discussed key elements of the MC14 agenda," Goyal posted.

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In another meeting, Goyal interacted with Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble. He said, "Met Mr. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and exchanged views on #WTOMC14 agenda."

Goyal also met Omar Hejira of Morocco to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation. "Met Mr. Omar Hejira, Secretary of State to the Minister of Industry and Trade, in charge of Foreign Trade, Kingdom of Morocco, on the sidelines of #WTOMC14. Reaffirmed our historical partnership and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation," he said.

He further held discussions with Pankaj Khimji of Oman regarding bilateral trade ties. "Met Mr. Pankaj Khimji, Advisor for Foreign Trade and International Cooperation, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman. We discussed the #WTOMC14 agenda, reviewed the progress of operationalisation of the recently signed India-Oman CEPA, and explored opportunities to further deepen trade & economic cooperation," Goyal said.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference, where member countries are discussing key issues related to global trade, cooperation and the future of the multilateral trading system. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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