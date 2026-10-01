Piyush Goyal calls for food security, cooperation at G20 trade meeting; reviews India-EU FTA progress

Milwaukee [US], October 1 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for food to remain a source of security, stability and cooperation, while stressing the need to distinguish between the weaponisation of food supply chains and legitimate trade measures adopted by countries to meet domestic policy and food-security needs.

Goyal made the remarks while speaking at the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting session on “Weaponization of Food through Coercive Trade Action” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the two-day ministerial meeting being held on September 30 and October 1.

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“Highlighted that our shared objective must be to ensure that food remains a source of security, stability and cooperation. Also, underlined that we must clearly distinguish between the weaponisation of food supply chains and legitimate measures adopted by countries to pursue domestic policy objectives and address food-security needs,” Goyal said in a post on X.

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The meeting is being hosted by the United States Trade Representative in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The US has placed issues including food trade, global supply chains, the World Trade Organization's Most-Favoured-Nation principle and structural excess capacity on the agenda for the ministerial.

India has said it will engage with G20 members to advance a rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core, while seeking adequate policy space for developing countries.

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On the sidelines of the meeting, Goyal also held discussions with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic.

“Reviewed progress towards the signing and entry into force of the India-EU FTA. Also exchanged views on progress under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, meaningful WTO reform and shared G20 priorities,” Goyal said.

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement is therefore among the trade issues being discussed by India during Goyal's US visit, alongside broader engagement with G20 members. Goyal is visiting the US from September 29 to October 5 and is also holding discussions with American counterparts as part of efforts to advance an India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

The G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee forms part of the US-hosted 2026 G20 calendar, with the Leaders' Summit scheduled for December 14-15 in Miami, Florida. (ANI)

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