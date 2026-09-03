Piyush Goyal calls for nationwide push to maximise FTA benefits, expand India’s global trade

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday called for a focused, inclusive and nationwide effort to maximise the utilisation of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to expand India’s trade across the world and ensure that the benefits of enhanced market access reach businesses across the country.

Addressing the national workshop on ‘Leveraging FTAs an Outreach Programme’ in New Delhi, Goyal emphasised the need for a concerted effort to translate India’s expanding network of FTAs into greater export opportunities for businesses across the country.

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Goyal said the initiative should rapidly take roots across the country and reach the last person, smallest business person, trader, entrepreneur, startup and woman entrepreneur across all 780 districts, big and small.

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The minister said India’s nine FTAs, spanning economies representing about USD 60 trillion of GDP, would provide preferential access to nearly two-thirds of global trade.

He said the other FTAs that India would conclude over the next few months and couple of years, including with Canada, Mexico, Chile, Mercosur, SACU, GCC and Israel, together with efforts to review ASEAN, Korea and Japan or take other steps to secure greater market access, would give India access to 75 per cent of global trade at a rate lower than that of its competitors.

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He said a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), FTA or Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) was ultimately about obtaining a rate better than that of India’s competition. The absolute tariff number was immaterial and had to be considered in relation to the competition.

Furthermore, Goyal highlighted that India should become an economy recognised and respected across the world for its contributions and a trusted partner of the world. He said this trust should translate into value and that this value proposition should emerge from collective efforts across the country towards making India a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, with a very large share of international trade.

He added India was passing through an important phase of its economic journey and highlighted the first-quarter GDP growth of 7.8 per cent at constant prices. He said achieving 7.8 per cent GDP growth amid uncertainty and tremendous turmoil around the world was a significant achievement. He urged people not to be guided by the ‘naysayers’.