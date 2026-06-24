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Home / Business / Piyush Goyal concludes India-US trade deal talks with USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer

Piyush Goyal concludes India-US trade deal talks with USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer

Discussions focus on market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience and strategic-sector cooperation

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during a meeting, in New Delhi. Image credits/@USAndIndia/X via PTI Photo
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Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has concluded a series of meetings with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and his delegation on Wednesday morning.

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In a social media post, Goyal wrote, “Concluded a series of meetings with US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer and his delegation this morning. We reviewed progress of the ongoing India–U.S. trade discussions and explored avenues to further deepen our economic partnership.

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“I appreciate Ambassador Greer’s leadership and the sustained efforts of both teams in advancing our discussions in a constructive and forward-looking manner,” the post reads.

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Greer visited New Delhi from 22–24 June 2026, leading an official US delegation. The visit marked a key step in ongoing efforts to advance a balanced, mutually beneficial India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and to finalise an interim deal in line with the joint statement of 7 February 2026.

Greer held multiple rounds of discussions with Goyal. They conducted a comprehensive review of core BTA elements, including enhanced market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers and expanded cooperation in strategic sectors.

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The two leaders noted substantial progress by negotiating teams in recent months and welcomed the momentum from successive technical and ministerial-level engagements.

Discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone toward a comprehensive BTA.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.

Recognising the growing significance of the India–US economic partnership amid evolving global trade dynamics, both sides reiterated their shared goal of expanding bilateral trade, fostering innovation and building resilient, trusted supply chains.

Furthermore, the two sides expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations will further deepen economic ties and strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

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