Piyush Goyal concludes two-day Germany visit, holds high-level talks to boost trade, investment and technology ties

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded his two-day official visit to Germany, holding a series of high-level meetings in Berlin aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, advanced manufacturing, research and emerging technologies, as per a statement by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

According to an official statement, Goyal's engagements on October 23 included discussions with senior German government officials, business leaders, research institutions and members of the Indian diaspora, highlighting opportunities to deepen economic and industrial ties between the two countries.

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During the visit, Goyal held a bilateral meeting with Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor and G7/G20 Sherpa at the German Federal Chancellery. “The discussions covered bilateral economic cooperation and opportunities to further strengthen economic and investment ties between India and Germany,” the Ministry said.

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Goyal also held separate meetings with Siemens Healthineers AG CEO Bernd Montag, Bertelsmann Executive Board Member and Bertelsmann Investments CEO Carsten Coesfeld, and Volkswagen AG CFO and Škoda Auto CEO Holger Peters to explore opportunities for expanding business partnerships, investments and industrial cooperation between India and Germany. He also participated in a roundtable with leading German industrial research institutions to discuss collaboration in advanced industrial technologies and innovation.

“Separately, members of the accompanying Indian business delegation participated in sectoral roundtables with German industry representatives and sectoral associations to explore opportunities for bilateral business collaboration,” the release added.

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Apart from this, he also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Berlin and addressed the media.

Goyal also interacted with Indian science and technology researchers and students based in Germany and held a roundtable with heads of select Fraunhofer Institutes to explore collaboration in microelectronics, power electronics, logistics, smart manufacturing, industrial innovation and battery technologies.

The discussions focused on strengthening research cooperation and industry-academia partnerships between India and Germany.

As per government data, India's bilateral trade with Germany stood at USD 31.03 billion in FY2025-26, with Indian exports to the country registering an 8.44 per cent year-on-year growth compared to FY2024-25, reflecting stronger export performance and sustained bilateral trade ties. (ANI)

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