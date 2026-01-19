DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Piyush Goyal discusses bilateral relationship with US senator Daines, envoy Gor in New Delhi

Piyush Goyal discusses bilateral relationship with US senator Daines, envoy Gor in New Delhi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:05 PM Jan 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Senator Steve Daines and the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, and had a "productive exchange" of views on the bilateral relationship front.

Advertisement

"Delighted to again meet my good friends US Senator @SteveDaines and the US Ambassador to India @SergioGor. Had a productive exchange of views on our bilateral relationship," Piyush Goyal posted on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Sunday also met US Senator Steve Daines, who is currently on a visit to India. They had a wide ranging and open discussion on the bilateral relationship and its strategic significance.

Last week, Indian envoy in US, Vinay Kwatra, also met Senator Daines and discussed the bilateral relationship.

Advertisement

These meetings come amid India and US' talks for a Bilateral Trade Agreement.

India is currently being subjected to US tariffs of 50 per cent, even as it has been in talks with Washington since February last year, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US capital.

India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal asserted last Thursday that the much-anticipated first tranche of India-US BTA is "very near" but stopped short of putting out a timeline.

"There are engagements going on, and negotiating teams are talking virtually on issues which are still pending. But we can't put a deadline. It's very near. That will happen as long as both sides are ready, they feel it is the right time to announce," he told reporters.

India and the US were initially aiming to complete the first tranche of an India-US bilateral trade agreement by fall of 2025, but new developments in the US trade policy landscape, that include tariffs, have altered those plans.

The BTA, formally proposed in February following directives from the leadership of both nations, seeks to more than double bilateral trade, from the current USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030. Talks were first announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in February 2025.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had recently claimed that the trade deal between India and the United States did not happen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not place a call to Donald Trump.

Soon after, the Ministry of External Affairs said it had been close to a trade deal with the United States on several occasions, and the characterisation by the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about it was "not accurate." "On several occasions, we have been close to a deal. The characterization of these discussions, the reported remarks, is not accurate," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

India is actively negotiating trade agreements with several countries, including the US, in a bid to expand trade and secure long-term growth opportunities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts