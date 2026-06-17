Paris [France], June 17 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L'Oreal Groupe, on the sidelines of the Viva Technology 2026 event in Paris, where discussions focused on India's growing role as a hub for innovation, manufacturing and investment.

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Sharing details of the meeting on X, Goyal said the discussions centred on "India's emergence as a preferred destination for innovation, manufacturing, and investment."

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The minister said he met Hieronimus on the sidelines of "#IndiaAtVivaTech2026" in Paris and highlighted India's growing attractiveness for global businesses seeking expansion and investment opportunities.

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According to Goyal, the two sides also explored future areas of cooperation in skills development and technology-driven innovation in the beauty sector.

"Also explored opportunities for collaboration in skill development and beauty-tech innovation under the Make in India initiative," Goyal said in his post.

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The discussions come as India continues to position itself as a major manufacturing and innovation destination for global companies under the government's Make in India programme, while also seeking to attract investments in advanced technologies and high-value sectors.

L'Oreal is among the world's largest beauty and cosmetics companies, with a presence across multiple markets, including India. The company has been expanding its footprint in the country through manufacturing, research and consumer-focused initiatives.

The meeting took place during Viva Technology 2026, one of Europe's leading technology and innovation events, which has drawn participation from governments, startups, investors and global corporations. (ANI)

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