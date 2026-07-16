Piyush Goyal discusses trade, investment, India-EU FTA with Finland ministers

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held separate meetings with Finland's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Riikka Purra and Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral economic ties and exploring how the proposed India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) could further boost trade and investment between the two countries.

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In a post on X, Goyal said he met Finland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Riikka Purra and discussed strengthening economic and financial cooperation between the two countries.

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"Pleased to meet Finland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Ms. Riikka Purra. We discussed strengthening economic and financial cooperation, enhancing trade and investment ties, and expanding collaboration in digitalisation and emerging sectors," Goyal said.

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He added that both sides "also explored opportunities to further deepen India-Finland engagement under the India-EU FTA."

In a separate post on X, Goyal said he held "productive discussions" with Finland's Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto on expanding cooperation across several high-growth sectors.

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"Had productive discussions with Finland's Minister of Economic Affairs, Mr. Sakari Puisto. We discussed ways to deepen India-Finland cooperation in investments, innovation, R&D, startups and business partnerships," the minister said.

Goyal said the discussions also covered collaboration in emerging technologies and strategic sectors.

"We also explored collaboration across AI, 6G, quantum technologies, semiconductors, space and sustainability, while discussing how the India-EU FTA can further strengthen trade and investment between our countries," he said.

The meetings come as India and the European Union continue efforts to conclude a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, with both sides seeking to expand trade, investment and cooperation in emerging technologies. (ANI)

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