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Home / Business / Piyush Goyal engages with youth, highlights India’s resilience and growth trajectory despite global headwinds

Piyush Goyal engages with youth, highlights India’s resilience and growth trajectory despite global headwinds

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ANI
Updated At : 02:31 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated that India maintained a trajectory of growth and economic resilience despite persistent global headwinds, while urging the country's youth to serve as direct architects of national development.

Highlighting his address at The Dilli Dialogue 2026, organised by the Indian School of Public Policy and the Chintan Research Foundation, the minister took to social media platform X to reflect on the engagement, reiterating that young professionals must contribute concrete perspectives directly to the policy formulation apparatus.

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"Always a pleasure to see our youth engage constructively with public policy and nation-building. Had a meaningful interaction with young minds passionate about the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 at #TheDilliDialogue2026, organised by @ISPP_edu and @ChintanResearch," he said on X.

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“Highlighted India’s remarkable resilience and growth trajectory despite global headwinds. Also emphasised that our youth must be active participants in India’s development journey, bringing fresh perspectives, innovative ideas and a strong sense of purpose to policymaking,” the Minister added.

Emphasising the need for constructive participation in governance, Goyal maintained that youth involvement remained critical for sustainable economic execution.

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"The energy and aspirations of our youth inspire confidence in India’s future," Goyal wrote, adding, "I am certain that they are not merely inheritors of India’s growth story, but its architects, whose ambition and determination will propel Bharat towards a future of greater prosperity."

Speaking at the forum earlier, the minister outlined the nation's transition toward domestic capability and structured trade networks, linking international partnerships with domestic employment generation.

"I think what we as a nation have done today has been demonstrated to the world: India is full of self-confidence; India is going to move towards self-reliance; and India today is focused on making the country secure," Goyal said.

Addressing structural economic requirements, Goyal underscored that domestic control over growth fundamentals and supply network stability remained essential for sovereign economic resilience.

"We also want secure supply chains. We want to ensure our economic security... We want to make sure that our growth and development imperatives are in our control," he said.

Turning to international trade architecture, Goyal detailed the reach of India's recent trade agreements, noting that these accords connected domestic enterprise directly with major global consumer markets and expanded service opportunities abroad.

"With the nine FTAs covering about 38 developed nations, we have opened the doors for Indian businesses, for Indian youth to go and provide services and work over there; collectively account for 60 trillion dollars of GDP today," the minister stated.

"We want to be a part of the global marketplace, providing opportunities for people, providing opportunities for jobs, for our startups, for our youth to come up with newer ideas," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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