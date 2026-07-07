New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the commercial export of two metric tonnes of Amrapali mangoes from Jharkhand to Dubai.

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Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal lauded the export on X: "Thanks to the efforts of the Modi government, local agricultural products are continuously establishing their identity in foreign markets."

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"With the support of @APEDADOC, Aamrupali mangoes from aspirational districts and blocks such as Gumla and Deoghar in Jharkhand are now carving out a distinct identity in Dubai's markets through their unique taste, with the aim of empowering tribal women farmers," Goyal added.

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Sourced from the Aspirational District of Gumla and the Aspirational Block of Deoghar, the initiative delivered 180 per cent higher returns to women-led Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) compared to prevailing local market prices.

The consignment went to Dubai for retail distribution across Lulu stores, marking a milestone in promoting exports from tribal and women-led farmer collectives.

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According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, M/s Fair Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd. handled the export consignment, which comprised premium-quality Amrapali mangoes from three women-led FPCs promoted by Palash - Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS).

One metric tonne came from the APEDA-registered MVM Baghima Palkot Producer Company Limited and Raidih Agri Producer Company Limited in Gumla district.

The remaining one metric tonne came from the Mohanpur Ajeevika Mahila Kisan Producer Society in Deoghar district. Tribal women farmers developed these orchards under the Birsa Harit Gram Yojana, implemented in convergence with MGNREGA and supported by the Government of Jharkhand.

The participating FPCs each have more than 1,500 shareholders and collectively represent over 50,000 member farmers. The Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Development Commissioner of the respective districts, along with representatives of APEDA, JSLPS, and other line departments, ceremonially flagged off the consignment.

This flag-off symbolised the collaboration among APEDA, the Government of Jharkhand, district administrations, women-led FPCs, exporters, and development partners in connecting rural producers with international markets.

The export reflects APEDA's sustained efforts to develop export-ready farmer collectives through capacity building, quality enhancement, and market facilitation. APEDA organised a dedicated capacity-building programme in the Palkot area of Gumla district to sensitise members and Board of Directors of eight FPCs on international quality standards, post-harvest handling practices, and export procedures.

Representatives from the district offices of Agriculture, Horticulture, JSLPS, District Industries Centre, and other line departments also participated in the session.

Further strengthening its outreach among women entrepreneurs, APEDA's Regional Office in Kolkata organised an Export-Oriented Capacity Development Programme for Women Entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups at Baswariya village in Devipur block of Deoghar district.

Around 105 participants, including women entrepreneurs, Self-Help Groups, Farmer Producer Organisations, and officials from the Department of Horticulture, Agriculture Department, NABARD, and APEDA, attended the programme.

The session focused on creating awareness about APEDA's mandate, Financial Assistance Scheme, export opportunities, key export procedures, and institutional support available for women entrepreneurs to participate in global agricultural trade. (ANI)

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