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Home / Business / Piyush Goyal hails New Delhi Declaration, says it reflects collective resolve for a more resilient, innovative and equitable partnership

Piyush Goyal hails New Delhi Declaration, says it reflects collective resolve for a more resilient, innovative and equitable partnership

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ANI
Updated At : 08:22 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has hailed the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the BRICS 2026 Summit, saying it reflects the grouping’s collective resolve to advance a more resilient, innovative, and development-focused partnership.

He said the Declaration reflects that BRICS has grown broader in scope and is amplifying the voice of the Global South.

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In a post on X, Goyal said the expanding BRICS grouping, with a broader scope and stronger purpose, is collectively amplifying the voice of the Global South.

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He said the declaration includes deeper cooperation on AI, quantum technologies, Digital Public Infrastructure, startups and MSMEs.

“Congratulations to PM @NarendraModi ji and all BRICS leaders on the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the #BRICS2026 Summit. This reflects the collective resolve of all BRICS nations to advance a more resilient, innovative, development-focused, and equitable partnership. A BRICS that has grown broader in scope and firmer in purpose is amplifying the voice of the Global South together,” he said.

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“The Declaration charts a clear course that includes deeper cooperation on AI, quantum technologies, Digital Public Infrastructure, startups, MSMEs, and science & research, along with a stronger New Development Bank and closer coordination on food, health & energy security, and resilient supply chains. A reflection of continued commitment to collective development,” he added.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by BRICS leaders on Saturday at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

It calls for deeper cooperation among member countries in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), highlighting their transformative role in promoting socio-economic development and accelerating digital transformation.

BRICS leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the BRICS principles of mutual respect and understanding, sovereign equality, solidarity, democracy, openness, inclusiveness, collaboration and consensus. The leaders also reiterated their commitment to strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership for the benefit of their people. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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