Piyush Goyal highlights trade opportunities, sustainable growth during Sweden visit

Stockholm [Sweden], June 12 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is currently on a three-day official visit to Sweden, where he is engaging with key Swedish and Indian businesses to strengthen trade and investment ties.

Advertisement

On the first day of his visit, Goyal participated in a series of high-level business events to boost the trade relations between India and Sweden.

He also addressed the Confederation of Swedish Enterprises and took part in the India-Sweden High-Level Trade and Investment Policy Forum.

Advertisement

During the session, Goyal spoke about the vast potential for collaboration between India and Sweden, highlighting how both countries can benefit through a shared vision and cooperative efforts.

In a social media post, the Minister said, "Delighted to address the dynamic Confederation of Swedish Enterprises and engage with leading Swedish and Indian businesses at the India-Sweden High-Level Trade and Investment Policy Forum. Discussed the immense potential for collaboration between the two sides".

Advertisement

A major highlight of the event was the release of a joint paper on the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Goyal mentioned that the release of this paper demonstrates the joint commitment to building stronger economic ties and working towards inclusive and sustainable growth.

He said, "The joint paper on the proposed India-EU FTA released at the event, underscores our collective commitment to forging stronger economic ties and a future of inclusive growth".

The Minister also held a meeting with Marie Sandin, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Sweden. They discussed ways to boost collaboration in the field of sustainable packaging.

Further, both sides explored expanding research and development (R&D) activities in India and enhancing capabilities in the manufacturing of advanced equipment.

In the evening, Goyal attended a dinner reception hosted by the Sweden-India Business Council and the Embassy of India.

He interacted with several Swedish business leaders and highlighted India's growing investment opportunities. He pointed out that India is on a path of impressive sustainable growth and is committed to its "Zero Defect, Zero Effect" policy.

He encouraged Swedish companies to explore India's potential, especially in areas like technology, innovation, and R&D.

Goyal praised India's skilled workforce and said it is the backbone of the country's progress in these sectors. He expressed hope that the discussions and engagements during this visit would soon translate into concrete opportunities and long-term partnerships. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)