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Home / Business / Piyush Goyal holds bilateral meeting with Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell on G20 sidelines

Piyush Goyal holds bilateral meeting with Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell on G20 sidelines

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Milwaukee [US], October 1 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with Australia’s Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell, on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers’ meeting in Milwaukee.

Earlier, Goyal met European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting here to evaluate ongoing advancements regarding the formal signing and eventual implementation of the landmark India-European Union free trade agreement.

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In addition to evaluating the bilateral trade pact, Goyal noted that both leaders conferred on collaborative strides achieved through the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, necessary structural reforms within the World Trade Organisation, and mutual strategic objectives at the G20.

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Sharing details of the diplomatic engagement on social media, Goyal stated in a post on X, "Reviewed progress towards the signing and entry into force of the India-EU FTA."

India and the European Union successfully wrapped up comprehensive negotiations for the expansive trade accord earlier this year on January 27. The milestone followed arduous talks that initially commenced back in 2007 before being officially relaunched in 2022 following a lengthy hiatus of stalled discussions.

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The agreement advanced further earlier this month when the European Commission formally transmitted the text to the EU Council to secure authorisation for its signature and conclusion.

Underscoring the long-term economic significance of the pact earlier in September, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada noted that the bilateral trade agreement materialised after nearly 17 years of diplomatic engagement and is poised to unlock vast avenues for international commerce and capital investment.

Prasada also emphasised that advanced technology transfers, robust domestic manufacturing ecosystems, and the integration of artificial intelligence will serve as foundational pillars for India's upcoming trajectory of industrial expansion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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