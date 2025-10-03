Piyush Goyal holds discussions with Singapore PM to strengthen strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday held discussions with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Singapore.

In a social media post, Minister Goyal expressed his delight over the meeting, stating that the discussions reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to build on the strong momentum of their bilateral ties and explore the vast potential for future growth.

He stated "Delighted to call on H.E. @LawrenceWongST, Prime Minister of Singapore. Discussions reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership, building on the strong momentum and vast potential for future growth".

During his visit, Minister Goyal also met Chin Yau Seng, CEO of Singapore Airlines Engineering Company (SIAEC), where they discussed enhancing India-Singapore cooperation in the aviation Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) sector.

The discussions focused on exploring new avenues for collaboration in innovation, skill development, and investment, aimed at boosting India's growing aerospace ecosystem and strengthening global connectivity.

In addition, Minister Goyal held separate meetings with Lee Chee Koon, Group CEO, and Manohar Khiatani, Senior Executive Director of CapitaLand Investment.

Goyal stated "Met Mr. Lee Chee Koon, Group CEO, and Mr. Manohar Khiatani, Senior Executive Director of CapitaLand Investment. The discussion centered on advancing sustainable urban development and infrastructure expansion in India especially in logistics, warehousing, and data centers".

These discussions centered on advancing sustainable urban development and expanding infrastructure in India, with a focus on logistics, warehousing, and data centers. Both sides also explored new opportunities for driving India's growth story through strategic collaboration.

The meetings highlight India's ongoing efforts to deepen ties with Singapore across multiple sectors, including aviation, urban infrastructure, and investment, while leveraging innovation and skill development to support long-term economic growth.

Minister Goyal's engagements highlight the importance both nations place on strategic partnerships that not only enhance bilateral cooperation but also contribute to regional connectivity, sustainable development, and economic expansion. (ANI)

