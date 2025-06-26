New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held key meetings with senior leaders of global companies to discuss ways to boost exports from India, enhance investments, and promote skill development in key sectors.

In a recent meeting, the minister interacted with Aseem Kaushik, Managing Director of L'Oreal India, and Krishna Vilasini Bharadwaj, Director, Corporate Affairs & Engagement at L'Oreal India.

In a social media post on Wenesday the minister stated, "Met Mr. Aseem Kaushik, MD, and Ms. Krishna Vilasini Bharadwaj, Director, Corporate Affairs & Engagement at L'Oreal India."

The discussions focused on the company's expansion plans in India and explored new opportunities to boost exports of beauty and personal care products from the country.

The meeting also covered the potential of strengthening the skill development ecosystem in India by training professionals in the beauty and personal care industry.

This, he noted, would not only empower youth with job-ready skills but also align with the government's vision of promoting India as a global manufacturing and services hub.

L'Oreal India, a subsidiary of the global beauty giant, has been operating in the country for over two decades. The company's focus on exports and skill-building aligns with the government's initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Skill India'.

Earlier, the minister also met Ravi Lambah, Head of Strategic Initiatives and Head of India at Temasek, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore.

The meeting with Temasek focused on the company's growing investment footprint in India. Discussions highlighted Temasek's role in supporting innovation, job creation, and the broader economic growth of the country.

Goyal in another social media post stated, "Held a meeting with Ravi Lambah, Head, Strategic Initiatives & Head, India at Temasek, a global investment company."

Minister Goyal also appreciated Temasek's confidence in the Indian economy and welcomed its continued engagement in strategic sectors.

The government is actively encouraging global investors to increase their participation in India's development journey, and such dialogues are seen as important steps in that direction. (ANI)

