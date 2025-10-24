DT
Home / Business / Piyush Goyal holds meetings with German business leaders to discuss investment opportunities in various sectors

Piyush Goyal holds meetings with German business leaders to discuss investment opportunities in various sectors

ANI
Updated At : 08:30 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held a series of meetings with top business leaders in Germany to strengthen trade and business cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister is currently on an official visit to Berlin from October 23, aimed at deepening India's economic engagement with Germany.

In a social media post, Goyal said he met the CEO of Schaeffler AG, Klaus Rosenfeld, in Berlin. The two discussed ways to deepen collaborations across the automotive, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

They also deliberated on India's vast growth opportunities and on strengthening the India-Germany partnership in innovation and industry.

Goyal said, "Met CEO of Schaeffler AG, Mr. Klaus Rosenfeld, in Berlin. We had an engaging discussion on deepening collaborations across the automotive, AI and advanced manufacturing sectors".

The minister also held a meeting with Martin Herrenknecht, Founder and CEO of Herrenknecht AG. The discussions focused on the company's growth plans in India and its engagement in the rapidly advancing infrastructure sector through enhanced local operations and technology partnerships.

Goyal met Tobias Bischof-Niemz, Member of the Management Board of ENERTRAG, to explore opportunities for collaboration in India's clean energy journey.

The meeting discussed ways to support India's progress towards its sustainable development goals in the renewable energy sector.

In another meeting, Goyal met Michael Masur, CEO of the Vehicle Mobility Solutions Division, RENK GmbH. The two discussed investment opportunities in India's defence sector and explored new areas of cooperation in engineering solutions, digitisation, and intelligence.

The Minister also met Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG, and exchanged views on potential collaborations in the semiconductor and decarbonisation sectors.

Additionally, Goyal held an engaging discussion with Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group.

The meeting focused on the company's operations in India and its plans for expansion, particularly in fostering innovation and sustainable growth in the Indian automotive industry.

During his visit, Goyal also met HE Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Cooperation of Luxembourg.

Both sides discussed avenues to strengthen trade ties between India and Luxembourg, building on existing strengths and exploring new opportunities that benefit both economies.

The official visit by Goyal marks a key milestone in enhancing India's engagement with Germany. It holds particular significance as the year 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, highlighting the depth, resilience, and long-standing strength of bilateral relations.

The meetings are aimed at facilitating high-impact interactions with senior government officials, industry leaders, and business associations in both countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

