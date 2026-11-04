Piyush Goyal holds talks with Danish minister to expand economic partnership

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): India and Denmark are exploring opportunities to expand bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation across key sectors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said after meeting Denmark's Minister for Business and Competitiveness Martin Lidegaard.

In a post on X, Goyal said the discussions focused on identifying opportunities for greater economic engagement between the two countries and building partnerships that would benefit businesses on both sides.

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“Reaffirmed our commitment to deepening bilateral economic engagement and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships between India and Denmark,” Goyal said.

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The meeting comes amid efforts by both countries to strengthen commercial ties, with Danish companies already having a significant presence in India.

During the interaction, Lidegaard said around 250 Danish companies were operating in India and employing more than 100,000 people. He also indicated that investment interest remained strong even before the free trade agreement (FTA).

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“We just asked these guys, ‘Are you going to invest more?’ And this was before the FTA. 75 per cent saying, ‘Yes, we are going to invest more in India’,” he said.

Goyal also referred to the importance of accommodating the sensitivities of participating countries during trade negotiations, saying India had sought to ensure that concerns raised by members were respected.

The discussions follow Lidegaard's visit to New Delhi on Tuesday, during which he also met Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi to explore cooperation in offshore wind energy, green hydrogen and renewable energy integration.

India and Denmark have a long-standing partnership in the renewable energy sector, with cooperation spanning wind energy development and clean energy technologies.

The latest meeting with Goyal broadens the focus to trade, investment and industrial collaboration, with both sides looking to identify further opportunities for businesses and strengthen bilateral economic ties. (ANI)

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