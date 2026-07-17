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Home / Business / Piyush Goyal holds talks with Finnish firms to deepen India-Finland partnership in technology, manufacturing

Piyush Goyal holds talks with Finnish firms to deepen India-Finland partnership in technology, manufacturing

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ANI
Updated At : 07:48 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Helsinki [Finland], July 17 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a series of meetings with leading Finnish technology and industrial companies to strengthen India-Finland cooperation in technology, advanced manufacturing, innovation and sustainable development, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday.

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The interactions were part of the minister's visit to Finland and reflected the shared commitment of India and Finland to deepen collaboration in advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, innovation, sustainable infrastructure and research.

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In an official statement, the ministry stated, "Piyush Goyal has held a series of interactions with leading technology and industrial companies of Finland. These interactions are a part of the successful, wider engagements that underscore the strong momentum in India-Finland relations."

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Goyal held discussions with the senior leadership of Nokia Corporation, where both sides focused on strengthening cooperation in next-generation telecommunications, 5G and 6G technologies, digital infrastructure, electronics manufacturing, research and development, and innovation partnerships.

The discussions also highlighted Nokia's long-standing presence in India's telecom ecosystem and explored opportunities to expand cooperation in emerging digital technologies.

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The minister also visited the VTT Technical Research Centre, one of Europe's leading applied research institutions.

The discussions centred on expanding collaboration in research, innovation, clean technologies, industrial transformation, advanced materials, digitalisation and sustainable development.

Both sides also explored opportunities to strengthen research partnerships and facilitate technology transfer between Indian and Finnish institutions.

During his meeting with the Chairman and senior leadership of KONE Corporation, Goyal discussed expanding cooperation in smart urban infrastructure, elevator and escalator technologies, sustainable construction solutions, advanced manufacturing and localisation.

The discussions also explored opportunities to leverage India's rapidly expanding infrastructure sector and manufacturing ecosystem.

In another meeting, Goyal interacted with the owners and senior leadership of the Kemppi Group. The discussions covered advanced industrial machinery, welding technologies, manufacturing innovation, clean industrial solutions and opportunities for investment in India's growing manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

Both sides also explored prospects for collaboration in emerging areas, including EV charging infrastructure and industrial technologies.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the engagements provided an opportunity for direct interaction with Finnish industry leaders and highlighted India's position as a trusted manufacturing and innovation partner. The meetings also reinforced the growing economic partnership between India and Finland.

The ministry said the visit concluded with a reaffirmation of the shared commitment of India and Finland to deepen collaboration in technology, innovation, sustainable manufacturing, research and investment.

Goyal is leading a high-level Indian business delegation to Spain, Belgium and Finland from July 13 to 17. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening economic partnerships across Europe with a focus on trade, investment, technology, innovation and sustainability.

The delegation includes leading Indian companies from sectors such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies, gems and jewellery, food processing, healthcare and design. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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