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Home / Business / Piyush Goyal holds talks with Fresenius, Bayer, Knauf executives to explore deeper India collaboration

Piyush Goyal holds talks with Fresenius, Bayer, Knauf executives to explore deeper India collaboration

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ANI
Updated At : 08:52 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Berlin [Germany], October 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held discussions with senior executives of German companies Fresenius Group, Bayer and Knauf Group on expanding manufacturing, increasing investment and strengthening collaboration in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, sustainable construction materials and infrastructure.

In a series of posts on X, Goyal highlighted opportunities for the companies to deepen their engagement with India, citing the country's expanding healthcare sector, manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure development needs.

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During his meeting with Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius Group, Goyal discussed opportunities to strengthen healthcare collaboration by leveraging India's growing demand for quality and affordable medical solutions and its manufacturing capabilities.

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“Discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in healthcare, leveraging India's rapidly expanding healthcare sector, growing demand for quality and affordable medical solutions, and strong manufacturing capabilities,” he said.

He further said the discussions covered how Fresenius could use India's skilled workforce and production capabilities to serve both domestic and international markets.

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In another meeting, Goyal held discussions with Stefan Oelrich, President of the Pharmaceuticals Division at Bayer, on the company's expansion plans in India and ways to deepen its engagement with the country's healthcare ecosystem.

“Discussed Bayer's expansion plans in India & opportunities to deepen its engagement in our robust healthcare ecosystem through greater investment, innovation & collaboration,” the minister said.

Goyal also met Murat Akyildiz, Global General Partner at Knauf Group, in Berlin to discuss the company's expanding manufacturing presence in India and opportunities for further collaboration.

The talks covered sustainable construction materials and infrastructure development, which Goyal linked to India's urbanisation and economic transformation.

“Discussed Knauf’s expanding manufacturing in India and avenues to deepen collaboration across sustainable construction materials and infrastructure development, aligning with India’s unprecedented urban and economic transformation,” he said.

Across the three meetings, the discussions pointed to potential areas for greater business engagement between Indian manufacturing and healthcare capabilities and the operations of the international companies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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