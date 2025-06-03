New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a bilateral meeting with Nigeria's Minister for Trade, Industry and Investment Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite in Paris.

The talks held on Monday focused on boosting bilateral trade and pushing forward reforms at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the minster said.

Sharing the update on social media, the minister said, "A fruitful discussion with Nigeria's Minister for Trade, Industry and Investment @JOduwole, in Paris. We explored avenues to boost bilateral trade and strengthen economic cooperation between India and Nigeria. Also, discussed World Trade Organisation reforms. Our shared vision for growth will drive this partnership forward."

During his 3-day visit to France, Goyal also met Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The minister posted on social media, "Glad to meet Dr.@FBirol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (@IEA). Had a good discussion on the overall global energy scenario and the deepening partnership between India and the IEA."

Goyal on Sunday commenced his three-day official visit to France, which is part of his ongoing visit to France and Italy from June 1 to 5.

During his engagements in France, Goyal is holding bilateral meetings with key French Ministers, including Eric Lombard, Minister of Economy, and Laurent Saint-Martin, French Trade Minister. These discussions are focused on strengthening the Indo-French economic partnership and exploring new avenues for enhancing trade and investment cooperation.

As part of the high-level visit, a comprehensive agenda of strategic business meetings and engagements has been also scheduled with top leadership of major French companies such as Vicat, Total Energies, L'Oreal, Renault, Valeo, EDF and ATR.

The visit also includes the India-France Business Round Table and the India-France CEO Forum. These platforms will foster dialogue between leading industry stakeholders from both countries.

In addition, the minister will participate in the informal gathering of WTO Ministers on the margins of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting. At this crucial forum, he will engage with global counterparts on key multilateral trade issues and present India's priorities and perspectives.

Goyal will holding a series of high-level bilateral meetings with key international partners during the course of his visit. (ANI)

