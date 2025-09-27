DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Piyush Goyal holds talks with Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Patrushev to boost trade, economic ties

Piyush Goyal holds talks with Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Patrushev to boost trade, economic ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:50 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday met Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

Goyal, in a post on X, said, "Had a fruitful discussion with the delegation led by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Dmitry Patrushev. We are committed to deepening the India-Russia partnership and exploring new avenues for collaboration in trade, services, and industrial cooperation. Together, we aim to unlock greater opportunities for mutual growth and further strengthen our strategic ties."

As per government sources, Patrushev made a visit to India, where he met senior representatives from key ministries. His meeting with Goyal focused on strengthening the work of oversight agencies, enhancing cooperation in the fisheries sector, and opening the Indian market to Russian meat and dairy products. The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also underlined the need to accelerate a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Advertisement

Patrushev also held talks with the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on increasing cooperation in the supply of mineral fertilisers. During the discussions, he said Russia was interested in continuing its strategic partnership with India and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister met Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, as well. The meeting centred on possible increases in the volume and range of agricultural supplies. Russia highlighted the potential for higher exports of vegetable oils, legumes, and other products to India. Patrushev noted that agricultural trade between the two countries had risen sharply, registering a 60 per cent increase in 2024.

Advertisement

Both sides discussed establishing direct contacts between research institutions and creating advanced training programmes for specialists from the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts