Piyush Goyal holds talks with stakeholders to boost aquaculture and tobacco industries of Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with stakeholders from Andhra Pradesh's aquaculture and tobacco industries to explore measures to strengthen the industries with a focus on supporting India's coastal econom, as per a statement by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Advertisement

Taking to his official X account, the Minister shared that he held an interaction with stakeholders from the aquaculture and tobacco industries of Andhra Pradesh, along with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, and senior representatives from the Centre and the state government.

Advertisement

"Held a productive interaction with stakeholders from the aquaculture and tobacco industries of Andhra Pradesh, along with Union Minister for Civil Aviation @RamMNK ji," he said adding, "I was also joined by MoS for Heavy Industries and Steel @BJPVarma ji, MP Smt. @PurandeswariBJP ji, TDP Parliamentary Chairperson @SriKrishnaLavu ji, and Ministers of the Andhra Pradesh Government, @Katchannaidu ji, @Ravi_Gottipati ji & Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy ji."

Advertisement

The discussions focused on opportunities to further strengthen the aquaculture sector and unlock its potential to contribute to India's coastal economy and export growth. "We discussed opportunities to further strengthen the aquaculture sector to boost India's coastal economy," he noted.

Goyal reiterated the government's commitment to improving livelihoods for farmers by ensuring better prices and expanding access to domestic and international markets. "Reiterated the Government's commitment to ensuring better livelihoods for our farmers through fair prices, enhanced market access, and unlocking new avenues for export growth to further drive Andhra Pradesh's progress," he added.

Advertisement

In a separate development, the Minister held a meeting with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and his delegation to discuss further strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and connectivity.

In a post on X, Goyal said the meeting focused on ways to further deepen the India-UAE partnership, expand business opportunities and strengthen bilateral economic ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)