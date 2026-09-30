Piyush Goyal in Milwaukee for G20 Trade Meet, holds talks with US industry CEOs

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday arrived in Milwaukee, US, to attend the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting, where he was received by Consul General, Consulate General of India, Chicago, Dr M Anand Prakash, upon his arrival.

Goyal interacted with CEOs and senior executives of prominent US manufacturing and technology companies of the US at a business roundtable hosted by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

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NAM represents a substantial share of leading US manufacturing companies, contributing significantly to the US manufacturing GDP of around USD 3 trillion.

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During the interaction, Goyal highlighted that the India-US economic relationship is moving beyond a traditional trade relationship and increasingly encompasses investment, manufacturing, technology, innovation, resilient supply chains and the creation of high-value capabilities in both countries.

The CEOs and senior executives shared their views on the opportunities emerging in India and their companies’ perspectives on expanding partnerships in the country. Goyal stated that the government of India is ready to facilitate companies in their operations, expansion and investments in India.

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Goyal also attended a reception hosted by the Business Roundtable (BRT) and NAM at the global headquarters of Rockwell Automation. He interacted with Trade Ministers from other G20 countries and senior business leaders of US companies.