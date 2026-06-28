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Home / Business / Piyush Goyal leads high-level business delegation to Greece following UK engagements

Piyush Goyal leads high-level business delegation to Greece following UK engagements

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ANI
Updated At : 11:43 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is leading a high-level Indian business delegation to Greece following his successful engagements in the United Kingdom, with a focus on expanding bilateral trade, investment flows and strategic economic collaboration.

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The Union Minister concluded his visit to the United Kingdom with the India-UK: Partners in Progress Business Plenary held in London. The engagement reaffirmed the strong momentum in bilateral economic relations, with leading industry stakeholders from both countries expressing firm support for the proposed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a transformative framework for deepening trade and investment ties.

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The engagements in the United Kingdom, followed by the ongoing visit to Greece, reflect the government's continued commitment to strengthening global economic partnerships, fostering innovation-led growth, and advancing India's trade and investment diplomacy in key international markets, a release said.

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During the visit to Greece, the delegation will participate in presentations and startup pitches at The Athens Startup Business Incubator (THEA), providing a platform to showcase next-generation enterprises and promote cross-border innovation partnerships.

The delegation will also hold focused roundtable discussions with Indian and Greek industry leaders at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI). The discussions will cover key sectors, including infrastructure, digitalisation and defence, and food and agriculture, with a view to identifying new avenues for collaboration and strengthening private-sector partnerships.

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The programme will include a high-level business interaction bringing together leading stakeholders from both countries to explore opportunities for enhanced investment and commercial partnerships across priority sectors. The delegation will also visit leading Greek enterprises to explore collaboration in advanced manufacturing and technology-driven sectors, strengthening industrial synergies between the two countries.

The visit will conclude with interactions involving key business and institutional stakeholders aimed at deepening industry partnerships and expanding bilateral trade linkages. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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