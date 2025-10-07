DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Piyush Goyal meets CEO of Qatar Development Bank to enhance collaboration between the two countries

Piyush Goyal meets CEO of Qatar Development Bank to enhance collaboration between the two countries

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is on an official visit to Doha, Qatar, from 6-7 October 2025. During his visit, Goyal met the CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB), Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi. The minister highlighted that he is delighted to see Qatari businesses take an interest in the opportunities offered by the Indian economy.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Goyal said, "Glad to meet H.E. Mr. Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB). Delighted to see the interest of Qatari businesses and investors in the opportunities offered by the rapidly growing Indian economy. Invited QDB to enhance collaboration in our growth story and explore partnerships across startups, MSMEs, and various innovation-led sectors."

Advertisement

The minister also co-chaired the meeting of the India-Qatar Joint Commission on Economic and Commercial Cooperation along with H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar.

Advertisement

Goyal launched India's own UPI at Lulu Hypermarket in Doha on Monday, allowing for seamless and cost-effective transactions between the two countries. This move is part of India's effort to expand its digital payment services globally and strengthen financial ties with other nations.

Announcing the launch on X, Piyush Goyal said, "Proud to launch Bharat's own UPI at Lulu Hypermarket in Doha, Qatar. This launch is a game-changer for digital connectivity and ease of payments, reflecting India's commitment to facilitating cross-border commerce and leveraging 'Digital India' initiatives."

Advertisement

He added that the system is operational at Qatar National Bank's point-of-sale (POS) terminals, covering large parts of the Qatari market. According to him, this step will help Indian travellers and strengthen trade and tourism between India and Qatar.

"It's an opportunity to expand our trust between Qatar and India because as we seamlessly integrate the payment systems of both countries, our people will be able to trade more, trade smarter at lower cost," Goyal remarked. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts