Home / Business / Piyush Goyal meets exporters, industry chambers; discusses global trade dynamics

Piyush Goyal meets exporters, industry chambers; discusses global trade dynamics

ANI
Updated At : 08:15 PM Sep 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, chaired a meeting with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and Industry Associations on Wednesday to address rising global tariffs, explore solutions, and chart a path forward amid shifting trade dynamics.

The meeting saw the participation of representatives of EPCs and Industry Associations, senior officials from the Department of Commerce, and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

According to a statement from the Ministry, the discussions primarily centred on recent developments regarding tariff increases on certain Indian products.

Exporters and industry representatives highlighted the challenges posed by these tariff barriers, their impact on the competitiveness of Indian goods in key international markets, and emphasized the need for targeted, sector-specific interventions.

Minister Goyal reaffirmed the Government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of Indian exporters amidst the evolving global trade scenario.

He assured industry representatives that the Government is actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help exporters navigate recent challenges.

EPCs and industry associations from sectors including Textiles, Apparel, Engineering, Gems and Jewellery, Leather, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, and Services raised sector-specific concerns.

"They appreciated the Government's proactive engagement and assured their full support in enhancing India's trade resilience," the commerce ministry said.

Emphasising a proactive approach, the Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to find long-term solutions in the national interest.

He urged exporters to upgrade product quality, align with global standards, diversify supply chains, and explore alternate markets. There was a broad consensus on the need for alternative mechanisms, with the Government committed to addressing sectoral concerns and driving sustained export growth

The Minister emphasized that India's long-term goal is to strengthen domestic manufacturing, boost exports. He assured EPC and industry representatives that the Government remains committed to providing a supportive ecosystem through ease of doing business initiatives, targeted trade support, and timely policy interventions to mitigate the impact of rising tariff measures. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

