Piyush Goyal meets Saab India chief to discuss defence manufacturing, supply chain indigenisation

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met Mats Palmberg, Chairman and Managing Director of Saab India Technologies, to hold discussions on strengthening defence manufacturing, advancing the indigenisation of defence supply chains, and boosting outbound shipments.

Piyush Goyal's office stated on X: "Minister @PiyushGoyal met Mr. Mats Palmberg, Chairman & MD, Saab India Technologies Pvt. Ltd."

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The post further noted that "Discussions focused on strengthening defence manufacturing under the Make in India initiative, advancing indigenisation of defence supply chains & boosting exports."

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According to the post, the meeting also examined broader capital deployment into local high-technology industrial processes.

"They also explored avenues for enhancing investments in advanced manufacturing capabilities," Piyush Goyal Office added on X.

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Earlier, the Union Minister engaged in discussions focused on state-level investment promotion during a preparatory event for an upcoming international economic conference. He addressed the curtain-raiser of the 31st Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit, scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13, alongside Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Reflecting on the event, Goyal stated on X, "An absolute pleasure to address the curtain-raiser of the 31st CII Partnership Summit, to be held in Visakhapatnam on 12th-13th November, alongside Andhra Pradesh CM @NCBN Garu."

"Highlighted that Indian businesses today are more ambitious than ever. With India emerging as a preferred investment destination, a rapidly expanding economy and a growing network of FTAs under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership, the opportunities before us are immense," he added.

The Union Minister highlighted the cooperation between the central and state administrations in driving regional economic development.

"Also emphasised CM N Chandrababu Naidu Garu's significant efforts towards driving growth and prosperity in Andhra Pradesh. When the Centre and State work together as TEAM INDIA, the people are the biggest beneficiaries," Goyal said.

Concluding his remarks regarding the Visakhapatnam summit, the minister extended an invitation to international stakeholders.

"Building on the success of last year's summit, I invited global businesses, investors and innovators to partner with India and Andhra Pradesh and be part of our journey towards shared growth and mutual prosperity," Goyal stated. (ANI)

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