Home / Business / Piyush Goyal meets Shield AI, McCain Foods officials, discuss collaboration

ANI
Updated At : 08:21 PM Feb 19, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with Brandon Tseng, Co-Founder and President, and Sarjan P Shah, Managing Director (India) of Shield AI.

Shield AI is a US-based aerospace and arms technology company based in San.

Piyush Goyal said they explored opportunities for collaboration to enhance India's defence capabilities through AI-driven technology to strengthen our aerospace and defence sector.

Separately, Gpyal had a productive meeting with Max Koeune, President and CEO, and Peter Dawe, Chief Operations and Growth Officer at McCain Foods Ltd. Discussed McCain's ambitious expansion plans in India, emphasising strategic investments, boosting local partnerships, and scaling up manufacturing.

Also, Goyal deliberated on strengthening supply and cold chain infrastructure, fostering farm prosperity, and driving sustainable, community-led growth. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

