Piyush Goyal meets Skoda Auto Volkswagen India CEO; Talks focus on EV push, exports

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met a high-level corporate delegation led by Piyush Arora, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), to discuss vital facets of the country’s automotive landscape.

The talks placed major emphasis on expanding automobile shipments abroad, bolstering the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, and accelerating electric vehicle assembly.

“Minister @PiyushGoyal met a delegation led by Mr. Piyush Arora, MD & CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL),” Piyush Goyal’s Office said on X.

“Discussions focused on expanding automobile exports, enhancing India’s position as a global automotive manufacturing hub and advancing electric vehicle manufacturing,” it added.

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The post further stated that the engagement “Also explored opportunities to deepen localisation, encourage innovation and strengthen India’s integration into global automotive value chains.”

The high-level industry interaction occurred amid substantial domestic footprint growth by the automaker. Škoda Auto India broadened its retail and service network to over 350 customer touchpoints across 193 cities nationwide.

The company reached this 350-touchpoint mark on October 30, 2026, inaugurating an outlet in Imphal, which also marked its operational entry into Manipur. The Imphal location represents the initial presence of any SAVWIPL Group brand within Manipur, giving Škoda the widest regional coverage among group brands across the Northeast.

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Overall network figures noted that the brand expanded from 191 touchpoints in 2021 to 325 locations in 2025, before crossing the 350 threshold in late October 2026. Its distribution presence simultaneously expanded from 156 cities across 25 States and Union Territories in 2024 to 193 cities across 29 States and Union Territories.

Backed by 79 dealer partners, the network currently consists of 270 sales touchpoints alongside 203 after-sales touchpoints, incorporating various 2S and 3S setups. Between January 2025 and October 2026, the company set up 58 showrooms across 38 new cities, while opening 45 workshops in 34 new municipal areas. (ANI)

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