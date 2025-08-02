DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Piyush Goyal meets steel, engineering sector leaders to boost competitiveness and global role

Piyush Goyal meets steel, engineering sector leaders to boost competitiveness and global role

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Aug 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a high-level meeting with major steel producers in Mumbai on Saturday.

Advertisement

The focus of the meeting was to discuss on key areas such as advanced technology adoption, reducing logistics costs, boosting iron ore production, and enhancing MSME competitiveness to strengthen India's position in global value chains.

"Held a productive dialogue with major steel producers in Mumbai. Focused on ideas like advanced tech adoption, reducing logistics costs, increasing iron ore production, and expanding India's role in global value chains by making our MSMEs more competitive. Looking forward to a collaborative roadmap ahead to forge a resilient & future-ready steel industry," Goyal said in the X post.

Advertisement

Steel is a de-regulated sector and the government acts as a facilitator by creating a conducive policy environment for the development of the steel sector. The government has taken the several measures to improve raw material security, enhance R&D activities, reduce import dependence, and cost of production to support India's goal of becoming Aatmanirbhar in steel production and help MSMEs, small steel producers.

He also engaged with leaders from the engineering goods sector, calling them "champions of precision, performance & progress." Goyal emphasized the government's commitment to building a resilient steel industry and transforming India into a global engineering hub under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

Advertisement

"Engaged with leaders of the Engineering Goods Sector who are our nation's champions of precision, performance & progress. Together, we are building an ecosystem that strengthens Aatmanirbhar Bharat and fuels Make in India for the World. Government is committed to turbocharging India's march to become a global engineering hub!," he added in a seperate post.

These meetings are possibly part of the government's effort to protect the stakeholders in the steel and other allied sectors amid the uncertain environment after the imposition of tariff by the US President Donald Trump. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts