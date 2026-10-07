Piyush Goyal meets top US business leaders in New York to boost India-US trade and investment

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a series of meetings with senior executives of leading US companies in New York this week, inviting them to expand their investments in India and exploring ways to strengthen India-US trade and economic ties.

Goyal met Blackstone President and COO Jonathan Gray and Prakash Melwani, Chairman of Blackstone’s International Private Equity business. The discussions focused on expanding Blackstone’s investments and partnerships in India across key sectors.

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He also met Neuberger Berman Chairman and CEO George Walker and members of the company’s senior leadership. They discussed opportunities to deepen investment linkages and strengthen engagement in financial and wealth management services.

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During his meeting with The Estée Lauder Companies President and CEO Stéphane de La Faverie, Goyal discussed growth opportunities in India, including increased manufacturing and sourcing, as well as the country’s growing beauty and personal care market.

Goyal met IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna to discuss strengthening the company’s engagement in India and expanding collaboration in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, quantum computing and other emerging technologies.

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In his meeting with MetLife President and CEO Michel A. Khalaf, discussions focused on the company’s growth opportunities in India and the expanding insurance and financial services sector.

The minister also met General Atlantic Chairman and CEO William E. Ford to discuss opportunities to deepen the company’s investment and business engagement with India.

Goyal further met AIA Group Non-Executive Chairman Mark Tucker. Their discussions focused on AIA’s engagement in India and opportunities in the insurance and financial services sectors, including in the context of India’s vision of “Insurance for All by 2047”.

The meetings provided an opportunity to discuss India’s growth prospects and investment opportunities across financial services, manufacturing, energy, technology and AI, and ways to further strengthen India-US economic and commercial ties.