DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Piyush Goyal meets top US business leaders in New York to boost India-US trade and investment

Piyush Goyal meets top US business leaders in New York to boost India-US trade and investment

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:14 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a series of meetings with senior executives of leading US companies in New York this week, inviting them to expand their investments in India and exploring ways to strengthen India-US trade and economic ties.

Goyal met Blackstone President and COO Jonathan Gray and Prakash Melwani, Chairman of Blackstone’s International Private Equity business. The discussions focused on expanding Blackstone’s investments and partnerships in India across key sectors.

Advertisement

He also met Neuberger Berman Chairman and CEO George Walker and members of the company’s senior leadership. They discussed opportunities to deepen investment linkages and strengthen engagement in financial and wealth management services.

Advertisement

During his meeting with The Estée Lauder Companies President and CEO Stéphane de La Faverie, Goyal discussed growth opportunities in India, including increased manufacturing and sourcing, as well as the country’s growing beauty and personal care market.

Goyal met IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna to discuss strengthening the company’s engagement in India and expanding collaboration in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, quantum computing and other emerging technologies.

Advertisement

In his meeting with MetLife President and CEO Michel A. Khalaf, discussions focused on the company’s growth opportunities in India and the expanding insurance and financial services sector.

The minister also met General Atlantic Chairman and CEO William E. Ford to discuss opportunities to deepen the company’s investment and business engagement with India.

Goyal further met AIA Group Non-Executive Chairman Mark Tucker. Their discussions focused on AIA’s engagement in India and opportunities in the insurance and financial services sectors, including in the context of India’s vision of “Insurance for All by 2047”.

The meetings provided an opportunity to discuss India’s growth prospects and investment opportunities across financial services, manufacturing, energy, technology and AI, and ways to further strengthen India-US economic and commercial ties.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts