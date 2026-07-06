Piyush Goyal meets UAE Ambassador Alshaali, appreciates efforts to strengthen India-UAE partnership

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday met Abdulnasser Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to India, with discussions centred on deepening the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Advertisement

According to a social media post by the Minister's office, Goyal appreciated the Ambassador's efforts in strengthening bilateral ties and also extended best wishes for his future endeavours.

Advertisement

"Minister @PiyushGoyal held a meeting with Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to India. Minister appreciated his efforts towards strengthening the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and also extended best wishes for his future endeavours," the Minister's office said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The meeting comes at a time when trade and investment relations between India and the UAE have seen significant momentum following the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into effect in May 2022. The agreement has been a key driver for boosting two-way trade, easing market access, and encouraging investment flows across sectors including energy, infrastructure, logistics, fintech and food processing.

The UAE is one of India's top trading partners and a major source of foreign direct investment. Bilateral trade has grown steadily post-CEPA, with both countries targeting USD 100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030. The partnership also covers collaboration in renewable energy, food security, digital payments, and supply chain resilience.

Advertisement

Alshaali has been instrumental in taking forward several India-UAE initiatives during his tenure as Ambassador. These include expanding cooperation under the India-UAE Virtual Trade Corridor, collaboration in education and skill development, and strengthening people-to-people linkages given the large Indian diaspora in the UAE.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, elevated in 2017, now spans trade, defence, energy, health, space and climate. Both sides have also been working closely in multilateral forums and on regional connectivity projects.

The meeting with the UAE envoy is part of a broader push by the Commerce Ministry to engage with key partner nations to unlock new export opportunities and attract investment into India. With global supply chains realigning, officials have been focusing on leveraging FTAs and strategic partnerships to enhance India's presence in West Asia and beyond.

The India-UAE relationship is expected to remain a priority area for the government, given the UAE's role as a trade hub and its investments in Indian infrastructure, ports and food parks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)