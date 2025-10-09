Piyush Goyal meets UK PM Keir Starmer for early operationalization of India-UK trade deal signed in July

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer and discussed ways to deepen trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Advertisement

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Goyal wrote, "Delighted to call on UK Prime Minister @KeirStarmer. Discussed avenues to further deepen India-UK trade & economic partnership for mutual prosperity."

Advertisement

The meeting is another step forward amid the ongoing efforts to operationalize the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which both sides see as a key step towards strengthening bilateral ties.

Advertisement

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, a series of sectoral roundtables were held across priority sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Food and Drink, Science, Technology and Innovation, Construction, Infrastructure & Clean Energy, and Financial, Professional & Business Services (including IT/ITeS, education, and engineering). These dialogues brought together leading voices from the Indian and UK industries and provided valuable insights to guide implementation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Goyal met UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle and held a detailed bilateral meeting to chart the next course for trade and investment cooperation. As per the Commerce & Industry ministry release, the discussions were focused on repositioning the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to oversee the implementation of CETA and ensure faster results.

Advertisement

Minister Piyush Goyal has also posted on 'X', "Addressed the India-UK Business Plenary Session along with @PeterKyle, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade. With both sides focused on early operationalisation of the India-UK trade agreement, encouraged businesses to share feedback on ways to strengthen our partnership, ensuring that trade, investment, and economic cooperation between India and the UK continue to flourish."

The India-UK CEO Forum brought together business leaders from both countries to discuss new opportunities for trade, investment, and innovation. Co-chaired by prominent industry representatives from India and the United Kingdom, the Forum served as a key platform to deepen bilateral economic cooperation and strengthen partnerships across sectors. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and the UK to advancing a modern, mutually beneficial, and sustainable economic partnership, strengthened by the India-UK CETA.

Both Ministers also exchanged views on the global trade and economic outlook, acknowledging the importance of building resilient and diversified supply chains amid ongoing global uncertainties. Goyal highlighted India's emergence as a key growth engine of the global economy, while Secretary Kyle underscored that the UK's deal is the best ever deal secured with India, putting British businesses first in line to access its vast market and drive growth, jobs, and prosperity at home.

The meeting concluded with a business plenary attended by senior industry representatives from both sides. Both sides reiterated their determination to advance a modern, inclusive, and mutually beneficial trade partnership, unlocking new opportunities for growth, investment, and innovation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)