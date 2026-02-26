DT
Piyush Goyal meets US counterpart Howard Lutnick, Ambassador Sergio Gor; discuss economic partnership

Piyush Goyal meets US counterpart Howard Lutnick, Ambassador Sergio Gor; discuss economic partnership

ANI
Updated At : 02:10 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Thursday hosted United States (US) Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to hold a discussion around trade and economic partnership.

"Hosted US Secretary of Commerce @HowardLutnick & @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor. Engaged in very fruitful discussions to expand our trade and economic partnership," Goyal said in a post on X.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also shared a glimpse of the meeting on X, where the leaders met over lunch.

"A highly productive lunch with @howardlutnick and @PiyushGoyal. So many areas of cooperation for our two nations!" he said.

On Wednesday, Sergio Gor held talks with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna at the Embassy. In a post on X, Gor said, "Enjoyed hosting Arvind Krishna at the US Embassy today. IBM continues to lead the world in technology advancement, a great bridge between the US and India."

Gor also hosted a dinner at the Chief of Mission's Residence in New Delhi.

The gathering was attended by several global leaders and industry heads, including Raj Subramanian, CEO of FedEx; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal; and Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel Limited, among other Heads of State and CEOs of multinational corporations.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy also attended the dinner, where he interacted with the dignitaries and business leaders, highlighting Telangana's progressive industrial policy, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly ecosystem. He elaborated on the State Government's proactive approach towards facilitating investments, particularly in emerging sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and green energy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

