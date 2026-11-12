Piyush Goyal promotes India as a safe investment hub amid global instabilities

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday encouraged international companies to invest in India, presenting that the country is a safe destination amid global economic challenges and urging firms to establish manufacturing and technology operations in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam, the minister encouraged investors to “choose India as your location” for their next factory, design center, and global capability hub, while requesting industries to prioritize quality and sustainability.

Goyal stated that investing in factories, hotels, and data centres is wise as India is a safe location.

The minister urged India’s trading partners to increase their involvement in the country, adding that opportunities exist in various sectors.

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Goyal highlighted that India’s strengths are rooted in its skilled workforce, entrepreneurial spirit, manufacturing potential, and expanding startup environment.

He believes these elements place the nation in a position to influence the future of the world economy. “The accomplishments of Indian talent worldwide represent not only personal success but also a chance for India’s advancement, wealth, and development,” he said.

“When India ascends, the world discovers new opportunities,” added Goyal.

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During the same event, he mentioned that India honors intellectual property rights and does not engage in technology theft, establishing the nation as a reliable investment option amid increasing worries about technology security.

“India consistently honors intellectual property rights. We do not take anyone’s technology. We guarantee that everything that rightfully belongs to you stays with you,” the minister stated.

“Trust is the rarest resource. It is extremely hard to discover,” he remarked.

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“If the 20th century was characterized by cost arbitrage, the 21st will be characterized by trust arbitrage,” said Goyal.

The minister added that India provided stability amid geopolitical conflicts that were interrupting global trade.