Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Piyush Goyal promotes India as a safe investment hub amid global instabilities

Piyush Goyal promotes India as a safe investment hub amid global instabilities

The Commerce and Industry Minister was speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:23 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In this image posted on November 12, 2026, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu at the 31st CII Partnership Summit. Photo @ncbnX via PTI
Advertisement

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday encouraged international companies to invest in India, presenting that the country is a safe destination amid global economic challenges and urging firms to establish manufacturing and technology operations in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam, the minister encouraged investors to “choose India as your location” for their next factory, design center, and global capability hub, while requesting industries to prioritize quality and sustainability.

Goyal stated that investing in factories, hotels, and data centres is wise as India is a safe location.

The minister urged India’s trading partners to increase their involvement in the country, adding that opportunities exist in various sectors.

Advertisement

Goyal highlighted that India’s strengths are rooted in its skilled workforce, entrepreneurial spirit, manufacturing potential, and expanding startup environment.

He believes these elements place the nation in a position to influence the future of the world economy. “The accomplishments of Indian talent worldwide represent not only personal success but also a chance for India’s advancement, wealth, and development,” he said.

“When India ascends, the world discovers new opportunities,” added Goyal.

Advertisement

During the same event, he mentioned that India honors intellectual property rights and does not engage in technology theft, establishing the nation as a reliable investment option amid increasing worries about technology security.

“India consistently honors intellectual property rights. We do not take anyone’s technology. We guarantee that everything that rightfully belongs to you stays with you,” the minister stated.

“Trust is the rarest resource. It is extremely hard to discover,” he remarked.

Advertisement

“If the 20th century was characterized by cost arbitrage, the 21st will be characterized by trust arbitrage,” said Goyal.

The minister added that India provided stability amid geopolitical conflicts that were interrupting global trade.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts