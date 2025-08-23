DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Piyush Goyal proposes 'Bharat Pavilion' at major fairs to promote plantation board products

Piyush Goyal proposes 'Bharat Pavilion' at major fairs to promote plantation board products

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:10 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, has suggested the establishment of a 'Bharat Pavilion' in all major international and domestic fairs to enable the Plantation Boards to showcase their products collectively.

Advertisement

Goyal on Friday reviewed the functioning of the Plantation Boards under the Department of Commerce - Spices Board, Tea Board, Rubber Board, Coffee Board and Turmeric Board. Senior officers of the Department of Commerce and the respective Boards attended the meeting.

The Minister emphasised the need to expand export opportunities through market diversification, promotion of value-added products, maintenance of quality standards, and optimum utilisation of the benefits available to India under various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

Advertisement

He stressed the promotion of brand 'India' by the Boards in collaboration with the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), with each contributing equally.

The Minister also directed that all Boards should promote their Geographical Indication (GI) products with 'India' incorporated as part of their logo.

Advertisement

Goyal urged the Boards to ensure the welfare of growers, workers and their families through existing schemes. He underlined the need for skilling programmes for them and directed the Boards to coordinate with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in this regard.

He expressed satisfaction that capacity building and training programmes were already being undertaken to promote good agricultural practices, quality, and organic production. He further emphasised that all stakeholders of the Boards should be supported through ease of doing business measures, sensitisation and outreach programmes.

The Minister also called upon the Boards to explore the creation of a common incubation centre, on the lines of the Atal Innovation Mission, to encourage research, innovation and start-ups.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts